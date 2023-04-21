Governor Makes $5M Available for Businesses Impacted by Flooding in Broward County

South Florida - Friday April 21, 2023: Governor DeSantis Thursday announced that he has made $5 million available for businesses impacted by flooding in Broward County.

Broward County small business owners in need of assistance, including sole proprietors, are encouraged to visit www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL to apply for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program.

Loans made under this program are short-term, zero-interest, personal loans using State of Florida funds. They are not grants and loans must be repaid by the approved applicant.

The program provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to the flooding. Eligible small businesses may apply for loans of up to $50,000 through the program. Loans approved through the Emergency Bridge Loan Program are intended to “bridge the gap” between the time a disaster impacts a business and when a business has secured longer term recovery funding, such as federally or commercially available loans, insurance claims, or other resources.

Interested applicants can apply now through June 19 of this year, or until all available funds are expended.

The program is administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), along with its fiscal administrator, Florida First Capital Finance Corporation.

Visit www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL to learn more about the program, view the lending guidelines and required documentation, and complete an application by the June 19 deadline.

Business owners who need further program information may call 833-832-4494 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time.