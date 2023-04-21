Swimming Advisory Issued After High Levels of Enteric Bacteria Found in the St. Lucie River at Veterans Park and North Fork

Port St. Lucie - Friday April 21, 2023: The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a swimming advisory the St. Lucie River at Veterans Park and North Fork.

Sample results found higher than normal levels of enteric bacteria in that area. Enteric bacteria inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals and their presence in recreational waters is an indication of fecal pollution. The bacteria may come from storm water runoff, pets, wildlife and human sewage.

The potential health risks for those who ingest or come in contact with enteric bacteria include an upset stomach, diarrhea, eye irritation and skin rashes. Swimming in the waters is not recommended at this time due to the increased risk of illness.

The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County will continue the advisory until results are satisfactory. Samples were collected Monday April 17, and a confirmation sample on Wednesday April 19. Sampling is scheduled for Monday May 1 and the results will be available Thursday May 4.

For results of St. Lucie County river samples, visit the Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County website at http://stlucie.floridahealth.gov/ click on Environmental Health, then select North Fork Bacteria Testing, then select North Fork-St. Lucie River Sample Results.

For more information, please contact environmental health division at 772-873-4931.