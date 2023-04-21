IRSC Partners With MxV Rail to Provide Workforce Training for the Rail Industry

Fort Pierce - Friday April 21, 2023: MxV Rail and Indian River State College (IRSC) have signed a strategic partnership and memorandum of understanding (MOU) to proactively address workforce development challenges in the railroad industry. The partnership combines railroad insights and adult learning expertise to create academic and career pathways for aspiring railroaders.

Specifically, MxV Rail and IRSC will join forces to develop programs that address hazardous material response and early interest in railroad careers and pathways.

MxV Rail is based in Pueblo County, Colorado. As a dedicated East Coast training partner for MxV Rail, IRSC will address a critical need to provide preparation and training for a comprehensive response to derailment or hazardous material derailment, something currently unavailable at a single Florida location.

The partnership provides a pathway for MxV Rail and IRSC to work collaboratively on common interests surrounding education, training, and research related to rail transportation safety, security, and innovation.

“The IRSC School of Public Service Education and its Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex is known nationally and internationally for its proactive approach to disaster prevention, response, recovery, and relief,” said IRSC President Dr. Timothy Moore. “Our partnership with MxV Rail brings a new level of preparedness for Florida’s emergency responders and future railroaders and complements IRSC’s Public Service Education programs portfolio and elite training partnerships such as those with former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate and the National Association of School Resource Officers.”

MxV Rail’s subject matter expertise combined with IRSC’s learning environment provides a strong foundation for innovative education opportunities to positively impact the nation’s first responders and future leaders in the rail industry.

“The future of rail requires unprecedented innovation, determination, and diverse perspectives," said MxV Rail President & CEO Kari Gonzales. "Our partnership with IRSC enables broadening the diversity of talent within rail and creates a learning pathway to a range of careers in our industry.”

MxV Rail is a subsidiary of the Association of American Railroads (AAR) established to provide vital support to the nation’s rail industry as its most trusted research and engineering partner. MxV Rail is also home to the Security and Emergency Response Training Center (SERTC), the world leader in surface transportation hazardous materials emergency response. SERTC offers an immersive learning experience with full-scale training scenarios that prepare first responders for real-world surface transportation emergencies.

IRSC, a leader in education and innovation. It offers high-quality, affordable and accessible education—from technical certifications to Bachelor’s degrees— to 22,000 students annually. The College is home to the Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex, one of the nation’s most comprehensive, technologically advanced public safety training facilities. The 50-acre, eight-building complex enables IRSC to combine criminal justice, fire science, emergency management, public administration, paralegal and human services disciplines in one location for a coordinated response to all types of emergencies.