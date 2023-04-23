Martin County Partners With 'Leave no Trace' to Promote Sustainable Tourism Ahead of Earth Day 2023

Martin County - Sunday April 23, 2023: Martin County has partnered with the non-profit group Leave No Trace, to develop and implement sustainable tourism practices throughout the County.

Leave No Trace is a nationwide organization that provides environmental research, training and educational programs to those who manage public lands.

The Martin County Office of Tourism & Marketing, Parks and Recreation and Public Works will work with Leave No Trace to implement a program that continues to help visitors and residents enjoy the area's natural beauty, while minimizing their impact on the environment.

Martin County is the first destination in the state of Florida to secure an official, county-wide partnership with Leave No Trace.

“Leave No Trace is a phenomenal organization that we have admired for a long time, and we’re thrilled to become the first Florida tourism office to partner with them,” said Nerissa Okiye, Tourism Director of Martin County. “We are committed to protecting the natural resources that make Martin County such a special destination, and this partnership is an important step to continue advancing in that direction."

Through the partnership, the two teams will collaborate on several forthcoming initiatives, including the development of educational materials for visitors, the creation of signage to promote responsible tourism practices, and the implementation of training programs for local businesses, organizations, and other Martin County departments.

"We are excited to work with the Martin County Office of Tourism & Marketing to promote responsible tourism practices and empower visitors and residents alike to be better stewards of the environment," said Dana Watts, Executive Director of Leave No Trace. "By working together, we will help ensure that everyone can enjoy Martin County’s natural beauty for generations to come."

For more information about this partnership and other ecotourism initiatives in Martin County, please visit www.discovermartin.com/ecotourism/.