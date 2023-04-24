AAA: Florida Gas Prices Surge 15-Cents After Broward County Flooding Caused Widespread Gasoline Shortages
Florida - Monday April 24, 2023: Florida gas prices shot up across most of the state last week, as historic flooding in South Florida caused widespread gasoline shortages, necessitating the reallocation of fuel supplies from other regions. Those outages have largely been resolved now.
The problem began more than a week ago when flooding prevented fuel trucks from accessing the gasoline terminals at Port Everglades. This was a major problem, since that port is a hub for the majority of gasoline for filling stations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach. To offset the shortage, gasoline was brought in from other states and driven down from hubs in Tampa, Orlando, Port Canaveral, and Jacksonville. Gas prices rose double digits in these metro areas, likely due to having less supply than anticipated.
To further demonstrate the isolated nature of this price increase, the national average price for gasoline is unchanged from last week. Meanwhile, Florida's state average jumped 15 cents per gallon. On Friday, the state average hit $3.72 per gallon, which was a new 2023 high and the most expensive daily average price since August 2022.
"There is reason to be optimistic that gas prices won't hang around these highs for long," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Oil prices dropped to a 3-week low and gas prices began drifting lower through the weekend. There's hope that the upward pressure on pump prices will begin to ease as supplies stabilize around the state."
Regional Florida Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.88), Port St. Lucie ($3.77), Naples ($3.77)
- Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.38), Pensacola ($3.39), Panama City ($3.40)
