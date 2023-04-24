SLCSO: Major Drub Suspect Arrested

St. Lucie County - Monday April 24, 2023: St. Lucie County Sheriff Detectives have arrested 46-year-old convicted felon Conquistador Herbert Ray, of Fort Pierce, on drug trafficking, drug possession, and weapons-related charges.

SLC Deputies executed a search warrant at a home near the 300 block of N. 24th Street in Fort Pierce around 10:30 Friday morning.

Inside the home, they found:

• 4,103 grams of cocaine (4 kilos)

• 148 grams of MDMA

• 12 grams of fentanyl

• 100 grams of MDPV (molly)

• 220 grams of marijuana

“This was no small operation, given the large amount of drugs, weapons and cash recovered," said SLC Sheriff Ken Mascara. "Friday’s arrest is one of the biggest in the last decade, and it is a big win for our agency and our community in that it sends other dealers a strong message: we will not tolerate the sale and distribution of these deadly drugs in our community, and we will continue to work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice."

During the search, detectives also seized $245,476 in cash, a tool box containing gold and silver coins, a 2020 Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack, an AK-47, Mini Draco, .44 Magnum revolver, 9 mm Canik pistol, Ruger 9mm pistol, Maverick 12-gauge shotgun, Smith and Wesson AR-15 rifle, and a Zastava SKS Rifle.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Port Saint Lucie Police Department and DEA assisted in this investigation.

Ray was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $153,000 bond.