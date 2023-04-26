Fort Pierce: Most of North Causeway Park to Close Temporarily Next Week on Monday for New Bridge Construction

North Hutchinson Island - Wednesday April 26, 2023: The St. Lucie County Parks & Recreation staff will temporarily close most of the North Causeway Park next week on Monday, May 8 in preparation for the construction of the new Florida Department of Transportation high-rise bridge.

Crews will begin installing fencing around part of the park on Monday, May 1. The eastern section of the park will remain open to allow Lisa’s Kayaks to operate as long as possible without impacting public safety.

The boat ramp at North Causeway Park has been closed for several months as St. Lucie County is finalizing permits to complete $1.7 million worth of renovations to that site, including expanding the existing boat ramp and parking area, creating a safer and ADA-accessible boat launch with additional trailer and ADA trailer parking spaces.

Additional upgrades include newer restroom facilities, pavilions, picnic tables, a kayak/canoe launch area, lighting and upgraded stormwater/utilities systems. Parking will be expanded from 30 paved boat trailer and 10 car parking spaces to 62 paved boat trailer and 19 car parking spaces.

These renovations are being made possible thanks to a grant from the Florida Boating Improvement Program, which falls under the Boating and Waterways Section of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. A start date for these renovations is being coordinated with the Florida Department of Transportation’s efforts to build the new high-rise bridge to North Hutchinson Island.

St. Lucie County is working to keep the eastern portion of the park open as a kayak launch and rental opportunity for as long as it can. Temporary restrooms and handwashing stations will be added to the eastern part of the park near the kayak launch.

St. Lucie County Parks & Recreation Department manages the North Causeway Island Park which is located at 500 North Causeway on North Hutchinson Island.