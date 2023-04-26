Fort Pierce Police Looking for Two Robbery Suspects

FPPD /

Fort Pierce Wednesday April 26, 2023: The Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying two armed robbery suspects pictured here.

On Monday, April 24 at approximately 5:55 a.m., officers responded to the Sunoco Gas Station at 3306 Orange Avenue in Fort Pierce in reference to an armed robbery.

The two men, wearing masks, entered the Sunoco Gas Station at 3306 Orange Avenue in Fort Pierce and one of them "brandished a firearm" and "struck the clerk," according to a release from FPPD. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen and the pair fled westbound on foot.

The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a white hoodie, a black beanie, an orange shirt over the hoodie, long jeans, black slides and black socks.

The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a black shirt, dark shorts, one black and one orange sock, black-and-orange slides, a dark beanie, a gold chain and a rubber bracelet on each wrist.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspects is asked to contact Detective Evens Saintlier at 772-467-6778, 772-302-4796 or esaintilien@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477. The suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached.

