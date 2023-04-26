Governor Ron DeSantis Interviewed by Japanese News Outlet Nikkei Asia

TOKYO, Japan - Wednesday April 26, 2023: Governor DeSantis on Tuesday Governor Ron DeSantis was interviewed by Japanese news outlet Nikkei Asia while visiting Japan on an international trade mission. While in Japan, the Governor met with key business executives and government leaders to strengthen economic ties between Florida and Japan.

The Governor, widely expected to declare his presidential candidacy in the coming days, spoke mainly about foreign policy issues. He told Nikkei Asia "Our national security strategy has really got to view the Indo-Pacific like we did Europe after World War II. And to be able to do that effectively obviously requires us to make sure that we have strong defense and that we can project power, but it really does require a very close relationship with (the) U.S. and Japan.

JETRO Meeting

The Governor also met with leaders from the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Tuesday. The purpose of the meeting was to celebrate the strong relationship between Florida and JETRO and to discuss partnership opportunities.

“It was a pleasure to meet with the leaders of JETRO, as they have been a great partner to Florida,” said Governor DeSantis. “Partners like JETRO are crucial as we look forward to continuing to find ways to work together to benefit Florida and Japan’s economic growth.”

“I am honored to have had the opportunity to meet with leaders from JETRO, some we of which I had the opportunity to meet at the SEUS Japan conference in Orlando in November last year, and some for the first time here in Japan,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “I look forward to facilitating continued cultural exchanges with representatives from JETRO and Florida to strengthen Florida’s relationship with Japan.”

“Thank you to our counterparts at JETRO for the warm welcome and meaningful conversations held today,” said Laura DiBella, Florida Secretary of Commerce and President & CEO of Enterprise Florida. “Enterprise Florida has worked with JETRO on a number of initiatives over the years, most recently hosting a tour of Japanese business executives in Miami and in the Space Coast in Fall 2022 prior to SEUS Japan. Our team is excited to continue our impactful work with JETRO in the future.”

Florida and Japan’s Economic Relationship

Florida serves as a convenient base for Japanese companies wishing to expand into the Southeastern US and into the Latin America and Caribbean region. Japan is the 6th largest foreign investor in Florida, with more than 200 Japanese companies employing more than 22,000 Floridians with holdings totaling more than $5.2 billion. Bilateral trade between Florida and Japan exceeds $6.6 billion annually, making it Florida’s 2nd largest bilateral merchandise trade partner in the Asia-Pacific region and Florida’s 7th largest partner overall.

In 2022, Japan imported approximately $636 million in goods from Florida seaports and airports. Automobiles and related products account for almost 81% of all exports from Japan to Florida, with the Port of Jacksonville consistently serving as one of the top three ports for unloading Japanese vehicles for the United States. Additionally, auto parts from Japan are shipped through Florida’s distribution centers to part centers throughout the United States.