MCSD Board Votes Unanimously to Approve Michael Maine as Acting Superintendent

Stuart - Wednesday April 26, 2023: The Martin County School Board unanimously named Michael Maine acting superintendent during its Special meeting Tuesday afternoon. He will assume the permanent role on June 1, 2023, at the conclusion of the current Superintendent Dr. John D. Millay’s contract.

Dr. Millay, announced in February his intent to resign at the conclusion of the current school year. Maine will continue to work alongside Dr. Millay and begin serving as acting superintendent immediately.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to be presented with this opportunity to serve as superintendent of the Martin County School District," Mr. Maine said. "I look forward to building upon the foundation that has been established under Dr. Millay’s leadership and ensuring our District’s focus remains on what matters most – cultivating the genius in every child and empowering our employees to help students achieve success. Our schools remain the heartbeat of our community. I look forward to working hand in hand with our families, employees and community members to ensure that all play a role in giving our students the very best.”

A veteran educator, Mr. Maine began his career with the Martin County School District as the Executive Director of Principals & Professional Standards in 2021 before being promoted to Deputy Superintendent in 2022. Prior to his arrival in the District, he spent many years as an educator and administrator in the Hernando County School District. Mr. Maine is highly skilled in school leadership, curriculum integrations, relationship building, systems analysis, recruitment/hiring, budgetary/resource planning, strategic process enhancement and performance optimization. He holds an undergraduate degree in Criminology from the University of South Florida, a Master’s degree in Education with specialization in Educational Administration from the University of Scranton, and is currently pursuing his Ed.D. in Educational Leadership and Administration.