NWS Melbourne: Hail is the Biggest Concern

Treasure Coast - Wednesday April 26, 2023: Expect a stormy afternoon across the Treasure Coast, and throughout east central Florida this afternoon into this evening.

National Weather Service Office in Melbourne, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Will Ulrich says they’re watching developments very closely.

“We’re monitoring potentially an active afternoon here along the east-central Florida coastline, and that includes the Treasure Coast because we have a higher than usual threat of severe weather today," said Ulrich.

The highest threat for strong to severe storms near the coast is expected to be during the early to mid afternoon along the east coast, with the risk shifting to the interior from late afternoon through sunset as sea breezes push inland from both the west and east coast.

Unusually cold temperatures aloft will support large to possibly very large hail, and that is the biggest concern said Ulrich. “Something that we don’t often face here in east-central Florida is hail, but the set-up for today seems to indicate that we could see hail in excess of highs of one to two inches, or greater than the size of ping-pong balls, which again, doesn’t happen very often.”

In addition, we can expect gusty winds in excess of 50 mph, frequent lightning, and torrential downpours of 1 to 3 inches.

The storms are expected to move towards the southeast at 10 to 20 mph, but may be erratic at times, so not everyone will see hail or experience heavy winds, said Ulrich, but caution is advised.