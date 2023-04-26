Jeff Lee Takes Over as St. Lucie County Fire District Chief Monday

St. Lucie County - Wednesday April 26, 2023: Assistant St. Lucie County Fire District Chief Jeff Lee will officially take over the helm following the retirement of Fire Chief Nate Spera on Monday May 1.

Chief Lee will become the 14th Fire Chief for the St. Lucie County Fire District.

Jeff Lee began his career with St. Lucie County Fire District in 1997 after serving in the U.S. Navy where he was trained in aircraft firefighting, shipboard helicopter firefighting and shipboard firefighting and flood control.

During his tenure, he has served as a firefighter EMT, driver engineer, station officer, management of information officer, training captain, division chief, deputy chief, interim clerk treasurer and assistant fire chief. Administratively, he has had the responsibility of overseeing every division within the Fire District.

Jeff holds a Bachelor’s degree in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University is a Florida Public Pension Trustee Association (FPPTA) certified pension trustee and is a Florida Association of Special Districts (FASD) certified district manager.

Susan, Jeff’s wife of almost 29 years, is a program administrator with the State of Florida and they are the proud parents of twin daughters, Cassidy and Madison.

“It is hard to put into words how proud I am to be selected as the next fire chief of St. Lucie County. Proud, because I have the honor to serve with the women and men who prove every day that they are among the most professional and dedicated firefighters in the country. What a humbling opportunity.” –Fire Chief Jeff Lee.