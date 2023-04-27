Fort Pierce Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect

Fort Pierce - Thursday April 27, 2023: Fort Pierce Police have arrested a 29-year-old Tajuan Antonio Williams after he confessed to robbing another man at gunpoint early last Saturday morning, April 22.

It happened outside the McDonald’s restaurant located at 1612 Delaware Avenue in Fort Pierce.

FPPD Officers got the call at 2:03 am. When they arrived at the scene, the 27 year old victim said he was sitting outside the restaurant when a black vehicle pulled up and a black male approximately 6-feet-tall robbed him at gunpoint taking $9 from his wallet. The man fled in the black vehicle heading westbound on Delaware Avenue and then north on 17th Street.

Officers obtained video surveillance footage and identified the suspect vehicle as a black Chevy Malibu with Georgia license plates.

Early Sunday morning April 23, at 12:57 am, Officers spotted the vehicle traveling east in the 1900 block of Seaway Drive. They stopped the car, inside was Williams and he was taken to the Police Department for questioning. According to a release from the FPPD, Williams confessed to committing the armed robbery.

Williams has been charged with robbery with a firearm and he was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.