Governor DeSantis Meets with KEIDANREN Business Executives in Japan

Tokyo, Japan - Thursday April 27, 2023: Governor Ron DeSantis met with business executives from the Japanese business leaders from the Japan Business Federation known as KEIDANREN.

The Governor is visiting with business executives and government leaders as part of an international trade mission, organized in conjunction with Enterprise Florida. Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd and Florida Secretary of Commerce Laura DiBella were also present at the event.

Courtesy Office of the Governor /

The Japanese KEIDANREN members who met with the Governor for lunch following a round of meetings were: Leaders from ANA Holdings Inc., Bridgestone Corporation, Canon Inc., Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc., Fujitsu Future Studies Center Ltd., Hino Motors Ltd., HIREC, Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Research Institutue, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., ITOCHU Corporation, Japan Airlines Co. Ltd., Japan Institute for Overseas Investment, Japan Machine Tool Builders' Association, Japan-China Economic Association, Marubeni Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd., Mizuho Bank Ltd., Mizuho Research & Technologies Ltd., MUFG Bank Ltd., NEC Corporation, NEC Space Technologies Ltd., Nippon Life Insurance Company, NS Solutions Corporation, Okaya & Co. Ltd., Shimizu North America LLC, SoftBank Group Corp., Sojitz Corporation, Subaru Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd., Taisei Corporation, Teijin Limited, The Society of Japanese Aerospace Companies (SJAC), Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Toyota Tsusho Corporation were in attendance.