Governor Delivers Keynote Address Commemorating 75th Anniversary of the Founding of Israel

Jerusalem, Israel - Thursday April 27, 2023: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis arrived in Israel Thursday, the third stop on his four nation trade mission, following his previous stops in Japan on Monday and Tuesday, and Korea on Wednesday. After Israel, he heads to Britain.

The Governor delivered the key note address at the 'Celebrate the Faces Israel' event held at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem.

The Governor spoke about his long track record of support for the U.S.-Israel alliance throughout his time in public service and laid out his vision for the future of the region and America’s role in the world.