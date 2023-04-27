Governor Meets with Japanese Airline and Aerospace Leaders

Tokyo, Japan - Thursday April 27, 2023: Governor DeSantis Wednesday in Tokyo met with executives from All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines to discuss new direct flight opportunities between Florida and Japan. The Governor was joined by Florida Secretary of Commerce Laura DiBella and other members of the Florida delegation.

While Florida has always been a great tourist destination, major cities like Orlando and Miami continue to offer strong business opportunities for countries like Japan. Direct flights would help those opportunities flourish in the coming years.

“Florida is excited to be strengthening our relationship with Japan,” said the Governor. “Having more opportunities to travel between Florida and Japan can boost tourism and entrepreneurship and enhance relationships between businesses in Japan and those located in Florida.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of today’s crucial conversations regarding our next steps in building upon our already strong relationship with Japan,” said Laura DiBella, Florida Secretary of Commerce and President & CEO of Enterprise Florida. “Today’s discussions were positive and informative, and I am eager to continue the conversations of bringing direct flights from Japan to the Sunshine State.”

Florida is home to two of the largest airports in the country. In 2022, Miami International Airport was the busiest airport in Florida and received a record breaking 50.6 million visitors. Orlando International Airport is historically one of the top ten busiest airports in the country and saw 50.1 million visitors in 2022.

JAXA Meeting

The Governor and his staff also met with members of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to discuss Japan and Florida's space and aerospace ecosystems, creating an alliance that will enhance Florida's place in the global space economy. They also discussed an opportunity to host a joint space symposium partnering with Space Florida next year.

"This collaboration between Florida and JAXA demonstrates the strength of our respective space ecosystems and our mutual commitment to leading the charge and furthering innovation in the commercial space industry," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "Florida is solidifying our dominance as the global hub for aerospace and the premier gateway to space."

JAXA and Space Florida have begun discussions and collaboration to build a mutually beneficial relationship. The goal of JAXA and Space Florida's relationship is to pave the way for additional joint projects, information exchange, and commercial space activities. By fostering a collaborative environment between the two countries, the partnership aims to boost the growth of the aerospace industry and create new opportunities for businesses and individuals alike.

Florida and Japan’s Economic Relationship

Florida serves as a convenient base for Japanese companies wishing to expand into the Southeastern US and into the Latin America and Caribbean region. Japan is the 6th largest foreign investor in Florida, with more than 200 Japanese companies employing more than 22,000 Floridians with holdings totaling more than $5.2 billion. Bilateral trade between Florida and Japan exceeds $6.6 billion annually, making it Florida’s 2nd largest bilateral merchandise trade partner in the Asia-Pacific region and Florida’s 7th largest partner overall.

In 2022, Japan imported approximately $636 million in goods from Florida seaports and airports. Automobiles and related products account for almost 81% of all exports from Japan to Florida, with the Port of Jacksonville consistently serving as one of the top three ports for unloading Japanese vehicles for the United States. Additionally, auto parts from Japan are shipped through Florida’s distribution centers to part centers throughout the United States.