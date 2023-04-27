In Their Own Words: IRSC Graduates Describe Their Academic Journeys

Fort Pierce - Thursday April 27, 2023: Indian River State College (IRSC) will hold its spring 2023 Commencement ceremonies on Thursday, May 4, and Friday, May 5, at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce. The ceremonies will recognize the accomplishments of more than 2,600 students who have earned their Bachelor’s and Associate degrees and other credentials during the 2023 spring semester.

These newest IRSC graduates will soon write their next chapter—entering the workforce for the first time, utilizing their new degrees to take on increased responsibilities at their present workplaces, or continuing their studies at IRSC or a university. In celebration of the May 2023 graduating class, we offer a sampling of their inspirational stories:

Austin Hodge - Fort Pierce

IRSC / Austin Hodge

Austin Hodge has been a firefighter, Emergency Medical Technician, and Paramedic with the St. Lucie County Fire District (SLCFD) for seven years, having competed his training at IRSC’s Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex. One of the things he noticed in his work is the high percentage of emergency calls involving patients with respiratory-related issues. Seeing an opportunity to fill a need with the SLCFD Air Rescue Team, Austin decided to come back to IRSC and add an A.S. Degree in Respiratory Care to his skill set. When he graduates this month, he will become the first active firefighter/paramedic/respiratory therapist in St. Lucie County Fire Air Rescue.

IRSC’s Respiratory Therapy Care program is a two-year, full-time program, which did not mesh easily with Austin’s shift work at the fire department. For two years he worked extra shifts to build up enough paid time off to use to attend school. Dr. Georgette Rosenfeld, Professor of Respiratory Care, cautioned him that it would be a challenge and laid out the program’s course requirements by semester. “She showed me it was possible, and that’s all I needed to hear,” Austin said.

“I wanted to share my story so I could possibly inspire someone else who has a similar goal,” Austin said. “Even a guy like me, who struggled to pass the Florida Comprehensive Assessment Test (FCAT), and who later obtained my GED, refused to let failure define me. I still made monumental achievements. You can do amazing things with your life.”

At least one person has already been inspired by Austin’s success: His younger brother Jarius has followed in his footsteps to become an EMT, firefighter, and paramedic in the St. Lucie County Fire District. Both boys were raised by a single mother, who taught them to lead by example, Austin says. “It’s not about how much you have, but what you do with what you have. Each one, teach one.”

After graduation, Austin hopes to study for the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) and apply to Nova University’s Anesthesiologist Assistant program.

Emily Wille - Hobe Sound

IRSC /

Emily Wille has always harbored a passion for helping others in her community. When she started at Indian River State College she thought nursing would provide a path for her to follow that passion. A few twists and turns later, she is now poised to fulfill a slightly different goal—a Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Services. “Although my academic journey hasn’t always been clear or easy, I did not give up and overcame the hurdles to eventually find inspiration within myself,” Emily said.

She also is finishing up an internship at an addiction facility and hopes to become a clinical case manager after graduation. “The best part about attending IRSC is the relationships I have acquired,” Emily said. “I have made some lifelong friends along this journey that I will always cherish.” She also praises IRSC’s helpful, caring faculty, including academic advisor Crystal Chappell.

Down the road, Emily hopes to apply to Florida Atlantic University to pursue a Master’s Degree in Social Work and eventually become a licensed clinical social worker.

Rolande S. Darville - Port St. Lucie

IRSC / Rolande Darville

Rolande Darville was born and raised in Haiti and could not speak English when she first arrived in the United States. But through perseverance and hard work she not only learned English, she earned an Associate in Science Degree in Nursing from Broward Community College (now Broward State College) in 1996 while working part-time. After having two children with her husband, and putting college life on hold to tend to her family, she also prepared her own children for college.

Now, more than 20 years later, Rolande is preparing to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. Her daughter will graduate with a Degree in Nursing from the University of Central Florida on May 6, while her son will graduate from UCF next year.

Making the decision to come back to Indian River State College did not come without its challenges: Disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, adapting to new technology, and squeezing her studies around 12-hour nursing night shifts. She thought about quitting more than once. But drawing inspiration from her faith in God and with support from her husband, a school teacher, and her children, she plowed through. “I can do all things through God, who gives me strength,” she said.

Rolande is also thankful for IRSC mentors like Rochelle Popp-Finch, who not only supported her academic journey, but encouraged her to participate in leadership training to become a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success as well as Vice President of the IRSC Student Government Association, Co-President of the College’s International Club, and to tutor other nursing students. “I am grateful to everyone who helped me. I am blessed to be a Pioneer. It is a great chapter of my story.”

Rolande hopes to continue one day to earn a Master’s Degree and continue helping as new nurses come on line. “Learning never stops. Keep learning—and remember to always share your knowledge with somebody else.

Ronald Masse - Vero Beach

IRSC / Ronald Masse

Ronald Masse first attended Indian River State College in 2009, a few years after graduating high school. He set his sights on achieving an Associate Degree in Biology, determined to be the first in his family to graduate college. But it was not to be—at least not then.

After decade in the workforce, including as a research technician at the University of Florida Entomology Lab, Ronald realized that he wanted to be on the front lines of scientific discoveries, not just reading about them. He re-enrolled in IRSC in 2019. This time, even though he was juggling a full course load and a full-time job, he stuck with it, eventually earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology. He credits his success this time on IRSC’s outstanding faculty members, including Tom D’Elia, Megan Carroll, and Pat Pongam, and undergraduate advisor Merle Litvack. “We have some of the greatest science faculty here,” Ronald said. “Not only do they foster a sense of curiosity, if you’re interested in something they will try to steer you down that path to see if it’s something you want to do. Without them, I would not have the confidence or the skillset that I possess today.”

In particular, Ronald said, he was impressed with the undergraduate research experience he found in-house at IRSC, including the Science Education Alliance-Phage Hunters Advancing Genomics and Evolutionary Science (SEA-PHAGES) program and the bioinformatics research program on Citrus Greening Disease. “That has made a real difference in my education,” he said. He also loves that IRSC has built relationships with outside entities such as the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the University of Florida, and Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute to build on research opportunities for students.

Ronald was selected as a 2023 National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow. After graduation, he will pursue a Ph.D. in Genetics and Genomics at the University of Florida at its Genetics Institute in Gainesville.

Robert Sansone - Fort Pierce

IRSC / Robert Sansone

Electric vehicles (EVs) are seen by scientists as a major factor in weaning humans off of fossils fuels and reducing our carbon footprint. But efficient electric motors rely on rare earth materials such as Neodymium and Dysprosium, reducing the economic and environmental sustainability of EVs. There are electric motor designs, such as the synchronous reluctance motor, that do not use these rare earth materials, but thus far these designs do not provide enough torque and efficiency to be viable for use in EVs.

Robert Sansone, a 17-year-old IRSC dual-enrollment student may have solved this conundrum. Robert has spent the past two years designing and redesigning synchronous reluctance motors. Using a 3-D printer and whatever other materials he could get his hands on, through trial and error, he finally came with a design that may hold great potential for the future of EV production. His design earned the top prize at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair. In addition, he also was awarded the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award, which came with a $75,000 scholarship prize.

Robert credits his success, in part, to his dedicated IRSC professors, such as with IRSC Physical Science Professor Dr. Quan Zheng and Mathematics Professor Dr. Karen Mills. “Thanks to them, I have been able to learn material beyond what is taught in the classroom. They saw my willingness to go above and beyond and they supported that,” he said. “It is much easier to learn when professors are enthusiastic about teaching and understand how to present topics in a way that makes sense for new learners.”

Robert will attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the fall, pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree with concentrations in electromechanical engineer. He hopes to in a research a development position at a company that specializes in EVs, robotic systems, or sustainable energy.

Additional graduate spotlight stories and videos are posted at https://irsc.edu/news/articles/2023-spring-graduate-highlights.html.