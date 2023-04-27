IRCSO: Couple Arrested, Fentanyl and Meth Seized, Drug House Closed

IRCSO /

Indian River County - Thursday April 27, 2023: Robert W. King & Nicole A. Ladouceur have been arrested on allegations that they sold fentanyl and methamphetamine from their Vero Beach home.

The home is located at 1725 40th Avenue, near both the Rosewood Magnet School and the Vero Beach Little League Baseball Fields.

Indian River County Sheriff (IRCSO) Special Investigations Detectives first learned of possible drug sales from the home and that triggered a a multi-agency investigation. A warrant was obtained to search the home and executed on Saturday April 22 by members of the IRCSO SWAT Team along with detectives from the Special Investigations Section and the Vero Beach Police Department.

Detectives found trafficking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with other items of drug paraphernalia. A firearm was also recovered which had the serial numbers removed.

King and Ladouceur were arrested and booked into the Indian River County Jail on charges related to the sale and trafficking of narcotics.