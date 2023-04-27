MCSO: Traveling Criminal Alert - Beware of Thieves Targeting Storage Facilities, Marinas, Boat and Auto Storage Facilities

Martin County - April 27, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff's Office has issued a 'Traveling Criminal Alert' warning of a rash of storage facility burglaries that have occurred in neighboring counties.

Historically when crimes like this occur in surrounding counties, it’s only a matter of time before Martin County becomes a target, states the release from the Sheriff's office.

These crimes begin with storage facilities, then progress to marinas, boat and auto storage facilities.

The Sheriff advises the community to be aware of this crime trend and take preventive measures where possible to protect your property. That could include setting alarms, utilizing security cameras with a record mode, securing locks, alerting neighboring businesses to this activity, and calling 911 to report any suspicious activity, including suspicious vehicles or suspicious persons.

The Sheriff's Office has already launched a reverse alert phone call to all facilities registered on the AlertMartin system.

"Our goal is to make Martin County the least appealing place to commit these crimes. If we work together and share this information, we might be able to avoid being victimized by these traveling criminals," states the release.

