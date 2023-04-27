OCSO: Caregiver Accused of Sexually Battering an Underage Victim

Okeechobee County - Thursday April 27, 2023: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has arrested 58 year old Larry Noles Jr. on allegations of sexual battery.

The underage victim alleged that her caregiver, Noles, coerced her into having sexual relations.

Okeechobee County Detective Jesus Torres conducted a "thorough investigation" into the allegations and arrested Noles on April 25. Noles was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on six counts of sexual battery. He remains jailed on a $600,000 bond.

In a release, the Sheriff's Office said because of the nature of the crime, no further specifics would be released.