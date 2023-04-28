Fort Pierce PD: SUV and Motorcycle Crash with Serious Injury

Fort Pierce - Friday April 28, 2023: Fort Pierce Police (FPPD) are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV that left the motorcycle rider in critical condition.

It happened Thursday evening in the 4100 block of South U.S. Highway 1. FPPD Officers responded at 7:56 p.m.

According to a news release from FPPD, a 54-year-old man in an SUV was driving north on U.S. 1 in the continuous left-turn lane.

A 26-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on U.S. 1, in the inside lane.

The SUV attempted to make a left turn to enter a parking lot, but failed to yield the right of way to the motorcycle rider. The motorcycle then crashed into passenger door of the SUV.

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue rushed the driver of the SUV and the motorcyclist to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital where the motorcyclist was listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

FPPD is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Officer Shayne Stokes at 772-302-4764 or send an email to sstokes@fppd.org.

You can remain anonymous by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.