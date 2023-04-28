WQCS Header Background Image
WQCS News

Governor Appoints Jonathon Manalo to the State Retirement Commission

WQCS | By WQCS
Published April 28, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Jonathon Manalo State Retirement Commission.jpg
LinkedIn
/
Jonathon Manalo

Florida - Friday April 28, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed Jonathon Manalo to the State Retirement Commission.

Jonathon Manalo - Manalo, of Tallahassee, is the Assistant Deputy Commissioner for the Florida Department of Education. Previously, he served as Assistant Vice Chancellor for the Florida Department of Education, the Deputy Secretary of Operations for the Agency for Health Care Administration, and the Chief Financial Officer for the Department of Elder Affairs. Manalo earned his bachelor’s degrees in finance and accounting from Florida State University.

WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS