Governor Meets with British Foreign Minister James Cleverly

United Kingdom, London - Friday April 28, 2023: Governor DeSantis met with British Foreign Minister James Cleverly Friday on the final leg of his four nation "international trade mission" that began Monday in Tokyo, followed by stops in South Korea and Israel.

The trip is widely viewed as an opportunity for DeSantis to gain some international exposure and experience ahead of his expected presidential bid.

During his meeting with Foreign Minister Cleverly, DeSantis discussed Florida’s business relationship with the United Kingdom and mutual interests between the government of the UK and Florida. The United Kingdom is one of Florida’s most significant economic partners and is the top foreign investor in the Florida.

“Florida will continue to work with our friends here in the United Kingdom to maintain a strong relationship that benefits the economic interests of both Florida and the United Kingdom," said the Governor in a release.

Florida and the United Kingdom’s Economic Relationship

The United Kingdom (UK) is one of Florida’s most significant economic partners and Florida ranks among the top American stateS for British businesses and tourists. British companies account for more than 70,000 jobs in Florida, making the UK the top foreign investor in Florida. Each year, Florida companies supply a wide range of products to the UK including aviation and aerospace products.

British affiliates are estimated to have had total holdings of more than $18 billion in Florida with more than 350 companies that employ 67,000 people. The UK is Florida’s 8th largest trade partner with bilateral trade reaching $5.8 billion in 2022, with bilateral trade growing by 119% over the last five years.

Florida also has a strong tourism relationship with the UK. In 2022, more than 1.1 million Brits visited Florida from the UK. The UK consistently ranks as the 2nd largest group of international visitors to Florida on an annual basis. There are more than 79,000 British born residents in Florida. Florida has nine direct flights to England and Scotland from three major Florida airports.