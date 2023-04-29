Derby Day Fundraiser to Benefit Two Local Charities

Palm City - Saturday April 29, 2023: Get your festive fascinators and bright bow ties ready for the 5th annual Derby Day Benefit fundraiser on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Co-hosted by and benefitting Martin County nonprofits Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation (ERAF) and Caring Children Clothing Children (4Cs), the event is held from 4:30 – 7:30 pm at the Rocking H Ranch Event venue located at 4181 SW Boatramp Avenue in Palm City.

Attendees will have the opportunity to watch the 149th Kentucky Derby on a large screen while enjoying delectable hors d'oeuvres and other small bites catered by Michelina's Italian Restaurant & Catering, and irresistible sweet treats from Smallcakes Stuart. Bonner Mobile Bar Service will be on hand pouring the traditional Derby classic Mint Juleps and Tito’s Handmade Vodka American Mules. The event will also feature a silent auction with a wide array of items and services generously donated by local businesses. Show off your creativity in our Derby Hat contest – it's open to all! Pick your favorite horse for the winner’s circle in our Derby Race Contest.

Don’t miss the event highlight – a visit with the rescue horses from Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation! This is your chance to get a photo or selfie with them commemorating the day. Other fun activities include yard games, Fairy Hair & Glitter Tattoos by Joanne, Tarot & Readings by Ester Bae, and, in case you need an extra one, hats for sale from Harbor Wear, Downtown Stuart.

The 5th Annual Derby Day Benefit is sponsored by The Eberst Law Firm, European Car Performance, Premier Neurology and Wellness Center, HJ Sims, Mattamy Homes, RWB Construction Management, CP Trucking, McCarthy, Summers, Wood, Norman, Melby & Schultz, PA, Champion Property Management, First Southern Bank, Judy & Mike Tenzyk, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, The Glass Professionals, Comprehensive Financial Strategies, Ildiko Insurance Advisors, and Travis Pest Management.

What initially started as a small fundraiser has grown into a highly anticipated event attended and enjoyed by more than 200 guests. Last year’s event raised nearly $20,000 for the two nonprofits, ERAF and 4Cs. The event organizers’ goal is to double that for this 5th Anniversary.

Tickets are $125 or $450/4-pack and can be purchased online at www.ERAF.org or www.4CMartin.org. Hurry and get yours before they sell out! Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses and individuals looking to make a larger contribution. For additional information, email eraf.events@gmail.com or call 772-221-8777.

All proceeds from the 5th Annual Derby Day Benefit support the programs and services of Martin County 501(c)(3) nonprofits Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation (ERAF) and Caring Children Clothing Children (4Cs.) For more information about ERAF visit www.ERAF.org or follow them on social media at @ERAFHorseRescue. For more information about 4Cs visit www.4CMartin.org or follow them on social media @4csClub.