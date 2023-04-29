Grouper, Red Porgy, Hogfish and Blueline Tilefish Seasons Reopen May 1 in Atlantic Waters

Florida - Saturday April 29, 2023: The following species will reopen to recreational harvest May 1 in Florida state and federal waters of the Atlantic: red porgy; hogfish; blueline tilefish; gag, black, red, yellowmouth and yellowfin grouper; scamp; red hind; rock hind; coney; and graysby.

Red porgy will remain open through June 30, 2023, on the east coast of Florida. Blueline tilefish will remain open through Aug. 1, 2023, on the east coast of Florida and all state waters off Monroe County. Hogfish will remain open through Oct. 31, 2023, on the east coast of Florida as well as all state and federal waters south of Cape Sable, including the Florida Keys. Grouper species listed above will remain open through Dec. 31, 2023, on the east coast of Florida and all state waters off Monroe County.

As a reminder, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) recently approved regulation changes to red porgy that included reducing the bag limit from three to one fish per person/day and establishing an open season of May-June.

The FWC is committed to collecting critical data on recreational fishing effort and catch to inform management of popular reef fish, including gag grouper and hogfish. The State Reef Fish Survey provides the FWC with a clearer picture of stock health, please make sure you are signed up as a State Reef Fish Angler. This designation is required for recreational anglers and spearfishers who intend to fish for or harvest certain reef fish species from a private vessel in Florida. To learn more about the State Reef Fish Survey, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS.

If you would like to share information on released shallow water grouper and red snapper in addition to that collected through SRFS, check out SAFMC Release – a South Atlantic Fishery Management Council citizen science project. Provide vital information such as fish length, depth caught, descending device use, shark predation, and optional location. Learn more and get started on the free mobile app SciFish: SAFMC Release - South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.

More information about bag and size limits, gear restrictions and fishing seasons for these species is available online at MyFWC.com/Marine; select “Recreational Regulations.” You can also download the Fish Rules App at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp.