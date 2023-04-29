Indian River State College Hosts 2023 Summer Camps

Fort Pierce - Saturday April 29, 2023: From sports to STEM and more, the summer camps lineup at Indian River State College (IRSC) provides a wide variety of educational and fun experiences for school children on the Treasure Coast.

Explore cutting-edge technologies, sharpen athletic skills, learn about possible career paths, and more in a safe, unique environment working directly with IRSC faculty, staff, and coaches.

2023 Summer Camps include:



Quest Summer Camps will be held 8:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through Thursdays June 5-22 at IRSC’s Massey Campus in Fort Pierce. The program focuses on a variety of careers including public service, workforce education, advanced technology, digital media, and health sciences. Participants must be ages 14-16 and residents of Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, or Okeechobee counties. The cost is $125 per camper. For more information and to register call the IRSC Student Communications Center at 772-462-4772 in St. Lucie County or toll-free at 866-792-4772 in the other counties. The deadline to sign up is May 4, 2023.



Expanding Horizons Summer Camps will be held 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays June 5 through July 27 at IRSC/s Dixon-Hendry Campus in Okeechobee and focus on a variety of careers including public service, agriculture, public safety, advanced technology, digital media, hospitality, and more. Participants must be ages 14-16 and residents of Okeechobee County. Scholarships are available and participants have the opportunity to earn weekly stipends. For more information and to register call Lindsay Doss at 772-462-7687. The deadline to sign up is May 4, 2023.



A Health Science Summer Academy will be offered at the Dixon-Hendry Campus June 5-22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. offering participants the opportunity to explore careers in health science through hands-on activities, field trips, and other experiences. Participants must be ages 14-18 and residents of Okeechobee County. Scholarships are available thanks to the generosity of the Children Services Council of Okeechobee. Participants have the opportunity to earn weekly stipends. For more information and to register call Twyla Blair at 863-824-6001. The deadline to sign up is May 4, 2023.



TechKnow Camp will be held Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12-15 at the Clark Advanced Learning Center at IRSC’s Chastain Campus in Stuart. Participants will design, build, and operate robots; explore aerospace rocketry; join in engineering competitions; learn graphic design techniques and digital media skills; learn about drones; and go on and Explore IRSC field trip. This camp is free and open to all Martin County students who have completed grades 6-8 with a minimum 2.0 unweighted GPA. Space is limited to apply online soon at http://www.clarkadvancedlearningcenter.org/ For more information call 772-429-5767.



Sports camps welcome campers at all grade levels to develop confidence and build critical skills while fostering an appreciation for health, fitness, and teambuilding. Sports camps begin June 5, 2023, and include women’s basketball, men’s basketball, volleyball, softball, baseball, and swimming. Camp fees range from $50 to $280 per session.

For more information and to sign up for sports camps visit https://indianriverstateathletics.com/camps/camps-list

For a complete listing of available IRSC camps and more information on registration and payment, visit www.irsc.edu/community/camps. For more information, contact the Information Call Center at 1-866-792-4772. Spots are limited and are first-come, first-served.