FWC partners with RBFF to fund youth fishing education in Florida

Florida Sunday April 30, 2023: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation (RBFF) have partnered again to fund youth fishing education through the Vamos A PescarTM (Let’s Go Fishing) initiative. The FWC and RBFF will support five organizations that help Florida’s Hispanic youth learn about conservation, fishing practices and fishing gear to create confident and responsible anglers.

The George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar™ Education Fund provides funds for state agencies to match and then subgrant to local organizations to engage Hispanic families in fishing, boating and conservation activities.

“Youth are the future of fisheries conservation,” said Tom Graef, FWC Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management Director. “The partnerships built through this grant program expand participation in outdoor recreation and fishing education and help us create the next generation that cares.”

The RBFF is a nonprofit organization, established in 1998, whose mission is to increase participation in recreational angling and boating, thereby protecting and restoring the nation’s aquatic natural resources. The FWC began partnering with RBFF in 2016 on the Vamos a Pescar initiative and the program has grown over the years, funding a total of 14 community programs. The FWC is excited all five organizations were selected for funding in 2023, the most participants FWC has had in a single year. During the program, the partner organizations engage with local Hispanic communities to provide support and hands-on training in fishing basics through summer camps and fishing clinics.

Are you interested in working with FWC to support youth fishing education or other conservation programs? Contact your local Florida Youth Conservation Centers Network coordinator to learn how to qualify and join us on Kids and Conservation.