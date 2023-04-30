Governor Makes Four Judicial Appointments

Florida - Sunday April 30, 2023: Governor DeSantis has made the following four Judicial appointments: rt of Appeal, one to the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Duval County Court, and one to the Sarasota County Court.

Jordan Pratt, of Jacksonville, to serve as Judge on the Fifth District Court of Appeal - Pratt has served as Senior Counsel for First Liberty Institute since 2021. Previously, he served as Deputy General Counsel for the U.S. Small Business Administration, Senior Counsel for the U.S. Department of Justice, and Deputy Solicitor General for the Florida Office of the Solicitor General. Pratt clerked for Judge Jennifer Elrod at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and Judge Harvey Schlesinger at the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. He received his bachelor’s degree, graduating as valedictorian, and law degree from the University of Florida. Pratt fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kerry Evander.

Jonathan Sacks, of Ponte Vedra, to serve as Judge on the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court - Sacks has served as a Judge on the Duval County Court since his appointment by Governor DeSantis in 2021. Previously, he was an Assistant State Attorney in the Fourth Judicial Circuit. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Richmond and his law and master’s degree from Florida State University. Sacks fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Adrian Soud.

Brooke Brady, of Jacksonville, to serve as Judge on the Duval County Court - Brady has served as a General Magistrate for the Fourth Judicial Circuit since 2017. Previously, she was an Assistant State Attorney in the Fourth Judicial Circuit. She received her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and her law degree from Stetson University. Brady fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Roberto Arias.

Ryan Felix, of Sarasota, to serve as Judge on the Sarasota County Court - Felix has served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Twelfth Judicial Circuit since 2012. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from the University of Cincinnati. Felix fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Dana Moss.