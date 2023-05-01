Brightline Continues Test Runs Up to 110MPH This Week in Southern Martin and Palm Beach Counties

Treasure Coast - Monday May 1, 2023: Brightline continues high-speed testing, increasing up to 110 mph in northern Palm Beach and southern Martin Counties this week.

The high-speed testing up to 110 mph will take place along a 13-mile section of track, involving multiple railroad crossings (listed below) through Jupiter, Tequesta, Hobe Sound and Salerno. Testing will take place between 7am and 7pm daily.

Flaggers will be present at the 9 railroad crossings between Tequesta Dr. and SR A1A. Brightline is working with law enforcement agencies that will be present throughout the corridor.

Brightline’s high speed testing up to 110 mph, in preparation for opening to Orlando this summer, is ongoing in phases along the 129-mile rail corridor between West Palm Beach and Cocoa.

Residents should be alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings. Testing is expected to bring additional wait times at railroad crossings.

Martin and Palm Beach County RR Crossing Locations - Testing up to 110 mph

Train testing and continuous flagging operations will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., through Friday, May 5.

Salerno



SR A1A

Hobe Sound



Osprey St.

SE Crossrip St./7 th St.

St. Pettway Ave.

Bridge Rd. (SR 707A)

Gleason St./Saturn Ave.

Tequesta



Park Rd.

Jupiter



County Line Rd.

Tequesta Dr.

Important Safety Reminders:



Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists should be aware that rail traffic will run on BOTH tracks in BOTH directions.

Stay off the tracks and never go around crossing gates.

Only cross the railroad at a designated crossing.

Never stop on the tracks.

Failure to follow the law could result in fines, points on your license or loss of life.

SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS

Brightline has made crucial safety improvements at all 156 railroad crossings along the 129-mile corridor. All safety improvements have been installed at crossings in the testing areas. Those improvements vary per crossing, but may include new crossing gates, signal systems, pedestrian gates, pavement markings and roadway profiles. Where trains will operate at 110 mph, crossings have quad gates or medians to prevent motorists from driving around lowered crossing gates.

Brightline is working closely with community partners, government agencies and news media to spread the word and highlight rail safety via multiple channels including on social media and with public service announcements.

The public is encouraged to help spread the message of rail safety with Brightline’s safety materials:

