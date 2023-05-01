Florida Senate Passes Insurer Accountability Package

Florida - Monday May 1, 2023: The Florida Senate has passed Senate Bill 7052 on Insurer Accountability. The legislation contains various provisions intended to increase consumer protection and insurer accountability in Florida.

The measure was sponsored by Senator Travis Hutson (R-St. Augustine), Dean of the Senate,

“A healthy insurance market results in a wide array of consumer choices, competition on price and coverage options, and insurers that are financially strong and able to promptly pay the full value of claims. Unfortunately, due primarily to excessive litigation, Florida’s insurance market has grown increasingly unhealthy. Many property insurers have gone insolvent, left the state, or reduced their willingness to write new policies,” said Senator Hutson.

“This bill seeks to provide the proper balance between insurers and policyholders. It makes certain that insurers will be held accountable if they do not meet the obligations of their contracts. We are expanding resources and tools that will help DFS and OIR better serve Floridians as well as the insurance companies doing business in our state,” continued Senator Hutson.

Regarding rates charged for insurance, the bill:



Requires property insurance and motor vehicle rate filings to include, and the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) must consider in reviewing rates, the combined effect of recent legislative reforms.

Appropriates $500,000 from the Insurance Regulatory Trust Fund for OIR to obtain an actuarial study to implement this requirement.

Requires property insurance mitigation discounts to be updated at least every 5 years.

Requires insurers to provide consumer-friendly information on their website describing hurricane mitigation discounts available to policyholders.

Regarding insurer claims handling, the bill:



Requires liability insurers to follow proper claims handling practices on behalf of their insureds;

Requires residential property insurers to create and use claims-handling manuals that comply with the Insurance Code and, at a minimum, comport to industry standards;

Allows OIR to request a claims handling manual at any time and requires each property insurer to attest that their claims manuals comply with Florida law and that the insurer is able to properly implement their manual; and

Strengthens the Unfair Insurance Trade Practices Act by:

Prohibiting any altering or amending of an adjuster’s report without providing a detailed explanation as to why any change that has the effect of reducing the estimate of the loss was made. The insurer must also either create a list of changes and who made the change or retain all versions of the report. Prohibiting officers and directors of impaired or insolvent insurers from receiving a bonus from that insurer or other entity under common ownership with that insurer.



Regarding regulatory oversight of insurers, the bill:

