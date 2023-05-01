SLC Parks and Rec - Basketball Court at McGriff Park in Fort Pierce Closed May 8-June 2

Fort Pierce - Monday May 1, 2023: St. Lucie County Parks & Recreation has announced the temporary closure of the basketball court at the Roy and Janice McGriff Park next week on Monday May 8. The court is being re-surfaced and will be closed until June 2, provided that the weather remains clear enough to allow for the re-surfacing work to be completed.

McGriff Park is also known as Sheraton Plaza Park. It is located at 2508 Juanita Ave. in Fort Pierce.

Tree root intrusion has caused concrete damage to the court, creating an uneven playing surface. Lancelot Industries, Inc. from Port St. Lucie will be performing the re-surfacing. The funding is coming from the Parks’ Municipal Service Taxing Units fund.

For additional information about the St. Lucie County Parks & Recreation Department, please visit: www.stlucieco.gov.