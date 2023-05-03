SFWMD: Get Ready for Hurricane Season

Florida - Wednesday May 3, 2023: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) recommends these proactive steps to get ready for the 2023 hurricane season and support flood control:

• Making sure drainage gates, ditches and swales in your neighborhood are clear of debris.

• Trimming your trees and removing dead vegetation in your yard. Do not trim trees if a major storm is in the forecast.

• Securing and storing objects that can easily blow away.

• Checking your community retention pond or lake for obstructed pipes and contact the appropriate authority for removal (could be your HOA, city, county, or local drainage district).

• Finding out who is responsible for drainage in your community. Visit SFWMD.gov/FloodControl.

• Making a personal plan for hurricane preparedness. Learn more at Floridadisaster.org.

As hurricane season approaches, the SFWMD may take a number of steps to ensure the primary system can receive rainwater from local drainage systems. If a major storm is approaching the region, you may see canals or lakes that are lower than normal. This is because our water managers will temporarily “draw down” the system to create more room for anticipated storm water.