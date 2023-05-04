WQCS Header Background Image
WQCS News

FPPD: Two Female Shoplifting Suspects in Custody

WQCS | By WQCS
Published May 4, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT
Fort Pierce - Thursday May 4, 2023: Fort Pierce police (FPPD) have announced that two female suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of $3,071.26 worth of merchandise from a CVS located at at 4999 South U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce.

The pair are accused of walking into the store on Monday, May 1 at 5:40 p.m. and stealing 205 items. Among the stolen items were skin care products, body wash, razors and hair products.

The FPPD thanks the members of the public who helped identify the suspects. The names of the two woman and the charges against them were not released.

