SFWMD: Prescribed Burn Notification in Martin County

Martin County - Thursday May 4, 2023: The South Florida Water Management District plans to conduct an 856-acre prescribed burn today, Thursday, May 4, in Martin County.

The burn will be conducted in the John C. and Mariana Jones/Hungryland Management Area which is located on the east side of Pratt-Whitney Road, four miles north of Indiantown Road (S.R. 706).

Smoke may be visible in the area of the burn.

Prescribed burns are important to protect conservation lands from uncontrolled wildfires while supporting the health of South Florida's ecosystems. The South Florida Water Management District routinely conducts prescribed burns to maintain the health and ecological function of natural areas and to help manage certain invasive vegetation for the benefit of native plants and wildlife.

All prescribed burns are subject to being postponed or canceled.

