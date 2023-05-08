AAA: Florida Gas Prices Down for the Second Week in a Row

Florida - Monday May 8, 2023: Florida gas prices declined for the second consecutive week. The state average declined 9 cents per gallon last week. Florida's state average has now declined a total of 16 cents, since setting a new 2023 high of $3.72 per gallon on April 21st.

On Sunday, Florida drivers paid an average price of $3.56 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price in three weeks.

"Florida gas prices should move even lower this week," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Pump prices are still coming back down from the spike caused by the flooding in South Florida. Additionally, the oil market suffered its third consecutive week of declines, which should apply more downward pressure on prices at the pump."

The U.S. price of crude declined 7% last week. Friday's settlement of $71.34 per barrel was $5.44/b less than the week before. U.S. crude has now declined nearly $12/b since setting a new 2023 high, in response to OPEC's announcement to cut oil production.

Regional Florida Prices

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.79), Naples ($3.70), Sebring ($3.64)

• Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.21), Pensacola ($3.22), Panama City ($3.24)

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA Florida

Ways to Save on Gasoline

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

