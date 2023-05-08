Prescribed Burn Planned for St. Sebastian Preserve State Park

Sebastian - Monday May 8, 2023: The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s St. Sebastian Preserve State Park will conduct a prescribed burn on Tuesday May 9th, weather permitting.

The prescribed burns will consist of approximately 300 acres South of the C-54 canal, 1.5 miles East of I-95 and West of Sebastian, Fl. Prescribed fires are only conducted when weather parameters are suitable. The final decision to burn is made daily, after reviewing the Predicted Fire Weather forecast for that particular day and after obtaining a burn authorization from the Florida Forest Service.

Prescribed burning mimics natural fire cycles to restore healthy forests and natural communities, reduce undergrowth that accumulates over time and decreases the potential for wildfire. Burned lands experience an increase in native wildflowers, birds and other wildlife.

For more information on Florida’s award-winning state parks, visit www.FloridaStateParks.org. To learn more about prescribed burning, visit www.goodfires.org.