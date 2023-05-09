Brightline Construction and Testing Schedule for the Treasure Coast

Treasure Coast - Tuesday May 9, 2023: Brightline has announced the following construction and testing schedule for its high speed passenger rail network through the Treasure Coast counties, as well as Brevard, Orange, and Palm Beach Counties.

Motorists and watercraft should proceed with extra caution through work zones and adhere to posted detour signs, speed limits and other signage.

St. Lucie County - Railroad Crossings

Port St. Lucie – SE Walton Road: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit SE Walton Rd.

Martin County - Railroad Crossings / Lane Closures

Jensen Beach – Riverview Drive: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit Riverview Dr.

Jensen Beach – County Line Road: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit County Line Rd.

Jensen Beach – Skyline Drive: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit County Line Rd.

Jensen Beach – NE Jensen Beach Blvd.: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NE Jensen Beach Blvd.

Jensen Beach – Railroad Crossing at Jensen Beach Blvd.: Continuous alternating lane closures at roundabout, 7 a.m., Monday, May 15 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 26.

Detour Information: Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to follow detour routes, which will vary based on specific lane closures.

Jensen Beach – NE Dixie Hwy.: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NE Dixie Hwy.

Stuart – Alice St.: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NW Alice St.

Stuart – NW Fern St.: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NW Fern St.

Stuart – West of SE Dixie Hwy./A1A between SE Decker Ave. and SE Monterey Rd.: Daytime southbound shoulder closures for concrete pouring, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stuart – Railroad Crossing at Colorado Ave.: Full closure of Colorado Ave./SW Ocean Blvd. roundabout 7 a.m., Tuesday, May 30 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 9.

Detour Information:



Northbound Colorado Ave. traffic will be directed to travel west on 5 th St, to Camden Ave., travel north on Camden Ave. to Dixie Hwy., travel north on Dixie Hwy. to St. Lucie Ave. and travel east on St. Lucie Ave. to Osceola St.

St, to Camden Ave., travel north on Camden Ave. to Dixie Hwy., travel north on Dixie Hwy. to St. Lucie Ave. and travel east on St. Lucie Ave. to Osceola St. Southbound Colorado Ave. traffic will be directed to travel west on Seminole St. to St. Lucie Ave., travel west on St. Lucie Ave. to Akron Ave., travel south on Akron Ave. to 5 th St., travel east on 5 th St. to Camden Ave. and travel south on Camden Ave. to 6 th St.

St., travel east on 5 St. to Camden Ave. and travel south on Camden Ave. to 6 St. Eastbound SE Ocean Ave. traffic will be directed to travel north on Old Dixie Hwy. to St. Lucie Ave. and travel east on St. Lucie Ave. to Osceola St.

Westbound SE Ocean Ave. traffic will be directed to travel north on Denver Ave. to Osceola St., travel west on Osceola St. to Colorado Ave., travel north on Colorado Ave. Seminole St., travel west on Seminole St. to St. Lucie Ave. and travel west on St. Lucie Ave. to Akron Ave.

St. Lucie River Railroad Bridge Rehabilitation

Full bridge closure until 6 a.m., Monday, May 22:



Drawbridge to remain in the down position; no boat passage for vessels requiring an opening of the drawbridge. Vessels able to pass without an opening may do so at any time. Exercise caution

Brightline crews will work 24/7

Overnight bridge closures: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, May 22 to Monday, May 29



Drawbridge to remain in the down position overnight; no boat passage for vessels requiring an opening of the drawbridge. Vessels able to pass without an opening may do so at any time. Exercise caution.

Bridge will remain in the up (open) position from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Normal operations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drawbridge returns to full normal operations 6 a.m., Monday, May 29.

Brevard County - Beachline Expressway/SR 528

Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 (milepost 40-42):



Single lane closures - weekdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Wednesday, May 31

Single lane closures - weekdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Wednesday, May 31 Nighttime, single lane closure - weekdays: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Wednesday, May 31

Westbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 (milepost 40 – 42 & milepost 45 – 46)



Daytime, single lane closure - weekdays: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Wednesday, May 31

Night-time, single lane closure - weekdays: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Wednesday, May 31

Northbound and Southbound I-95 at the Beachline Expressway/SR 528 Interchange (Exit 205)



Day-time single lane closure - weekdays:7 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Wednesday, May 31

Night-time single lane closure - weekdays: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Wednesday, May 31

Night-time double lane closure - weekdays: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Wednesday, May 31

Brevard and Indian River Counties - Bridges

Melbourne – Eau Gallie River

Daytime bridge work operations, Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., continuing through Q2 2023 to construct a railroad bridge on the east side of the new active railroad bridge.

Melbourne – Crane Creek

Daytime bridge work operations, Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., continuing through Q2 2023 to construct a railroad bridge on the west side of the new active railroad bridge (southwest bank).

Palm Bay – Turkey Creek

Daytime bridge work operations, Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., continuing through Q2 2023 to construct a railroad bridge on the east side of the new active railroad bridge.

Sebastian – Sebastian River: Daytime bridge work operations, Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., continuing through Q2 2023.

Brevard County - High Speed Testing

Cocoa along SR 528/Beachline Expressway to Orlando International Airport - Testing up to 125 mph: Ongoing nighttime train testing, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Brevard County - Crossings / Road Closures

Melbourne – Railroad Crossing at Prospect Ave. (LONGTERM CLOSURE)

Full road closure through May 2023 for bridge work at Crane Creek. Crossing will be fully closed until completion of work.

Detour Information:



Eastbound Prospect Ave. traffic will be directed to Stone St., travel south on Stone St. to WH Jackson St., travel east on WH Jackson St. to US-1 and travel north on US-1 to access Prospect Ave.

Westbound Prospect Ave. traffic will be directed to US-1, travel south on US-1 to WH Jackson St., travel west on WH Jackson St. to Stone St. and travel north on Stone St. to access Prospect Ave.

Bridges

ORANGE COUNTY

Beachline Expressway/SR 528



Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between Narcoossee Rd. and SR 417 (milepost 13-15) Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between SR 417 and Innovation Way (milepost 16-18) Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between Dallas Blvd. and SR 520 (milepost 27-28) Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Westbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between SR 520 and Dallas Blvd. (milepost 28-27) Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beachline Expressway/SR 528, Goldenrod Rd. and Narcoossee Road



Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between Goldenrod Rd. and SR 417 (milepost 12-15) Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 exit ramp to Narcoossee Rd. (Exit 13) Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Narcoossee Rd. entrance ramp to Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beachline Expressway/SR 528 and SR 417

Northbound SR 417 exit ramp to Eastbound/Westbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 (Exit 26)



Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Orange County - High Speed Testing

Orlando International Airport to Cocoa along SR 528/Beachline Expressway - Testing up to 125 mph: Ongoing nighttime train testing, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Palm Beach County - Railroad Crossings / Lane Closures

Jupiter – Riverside Dr. and Alternate A1A:



Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., continuing through May 2023.

Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit the right of way.

Bridges

Jupiter – Loxahatchee River: Daytime bridge work operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday, continuing through May 2023 for bridge construction.



Railroad construction information can also be found online at: https://www.gobrightline.com/railroad-construction.