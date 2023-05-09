Governor Appoints Anastasia Norman of Port Saint Lucie to the 19th Circuit Court in Fort Pierce

Florida - Tuesday May 9, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed Anastasia Norman to the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit Court in Fort Pierce.

Anastasia Norman, of Port Saint Lucie, to serve as Judge on the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit Court: Norman has served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit since 2008.

Previously, she served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit. She earned both her bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from Stetson University. Norman fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Dan Vaughn, Sr.