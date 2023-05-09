Sam’s Club Employee Arrested in Connection with Fraudulent Merchandise Returns in Excess of $100,000

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday May 9, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) have arrested 32-year-old Keondra Breland of Ft. Pierce in connection with more than $100,000 in fraudulent merchandise returns at Sam's Club where she worked.

Between February and April of this year, Breland is accused of using bar codes of high valued electronic items to fraudulently generate return credits of $103,783 back to her own, and to her family's member debit cards. According to a release from PSLPD she used a stolen manager’s ID Pin to override the transactions.

The Sam’s Club on Gatlin Boulevard contacted PSLPD to report the theft and Breland was arrested last Friday, May 5,

She has been charged and jailed on three felony counts - grand theft over $100k, and a scheme to defraud over $100k, as well as theft of personal identification.

PSLPD Detectives continue their investigation into the case.