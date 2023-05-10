Brightline Hiring; 170 Positions Need to be Filled

Florida - Wednesday May 10, 2023: Brightline has 170 job openings that need to be filled ahead of the launch of their high speed passenger rail service between Miami and Orlando this summer,

The positions that need to be filled are located at Brightline's Orlando Station at Orlando International Airport (MCO), and at the train maintenance facility, known as Basecamp, which is adjacent to the airport, Train attendant positions providing onboard passenger service also need to be filled.

Starting hourly rates begin at $20 per hour.

Interviews for these positions will be held in Orlando next week, on Wednesday May 17, during the 27th Annual Orlando Mayor’s Job Fair. The job fair is being held at the Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Hall which is located at 4603 W Colonial Drive. The interviews will take place from 12-noon to 4 p.m.

This hiring event will be followed by the JobNewsUSA.com Orlando Job Fair May 18, 2023 at the Embassy Suites Hilton Orlando at 8978 International Drive from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Additional details and registration information can be found in each link. A full listing of open jobs at Brightline is currently available at https://www.gobrightline.com/about and candidates are encouraged to apply now.

The completed Brightline Orlando Station was recently unveiled to the public and the company announced tickets connecting to the Orlando station will go on sale this month.

Brightline recently made history as the fastest train in Florida, reaching speeds of 130 mph during testing between Orlando International Airport and Cocoa.