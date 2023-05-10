FPPD: Armed Robber Sought

FPPD /

Fort Pierce - Wednesday May 10, 2023: The Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the armed robber pictured here.

Shortly after midnight this past Monday, May 8, the man entered the RaceTrac gas station at 5870 Okeechobee Road in Fort Pierce. He brandished a weapon and ordered the clerk to open the cash registers. He fled from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, possibly on foot.

The man is described as a dark-skinned male standing about 5-foot-11-inches to 6-foot-1-inches tall. He was wearing a black trench coat, black shorts and a black face mask.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached.

Anyone able to identify this man, or with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Michael Dini at 772-979-1404 or mdini@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.