PSLPD /

Port St. Lucie - Thursday May 11, 2023: In Port St. Lucie a baby gator managed to work its way into the pool of a resident in the 1500 block of SE Sunshine Avenue this week.

The homeowner discovered the three foot reptile Wednesday morning and called police.

PSLPD Animal Control Officers (ACO) responded, and ACO Pulver and Supervisor Totten dipped their net into the pool to catch the critter. It was safely relocated without further incident.