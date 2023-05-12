Fort Pierce Man Sentenced to 13 Years in Federal Prison for Carjacking at Gunpoint

Miami - Friday May 12, 2023: In a Miami Federal Court Friday, 25-year-old Xavier Daughtry of Fort Pierce was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison, including a sentencing enhancement for obstruction of justice during the trial, for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida and Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri of the FBI, Miami Field Office, announced the sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks.

Daughtry's sentencing follows his conviction by a South Florida federal jury in February.

The carjacking occurred Just before midnight on May 9, 2022. The Fort Pierce Police Department received a 911 call from the victim advising that she had parked her vehicle at a gas station on U.S. Hwy 1 in Fort Pierce. After going inside the store, the victim returned to find Daughtry attempting to enter her vehicle. She confronted Daughtry, who then raised a loaded .45 caliber pistol and pointed it at the victim’s face and told her to “back the f--- up.” Daughtry then got inside the vehicle and left the area.

The Fort Pierce Police Department issued a BOLO “be on (the) lookout” for the vehicle, a 2022 Nissan Altima, including the license plate number. Less than eight minutes later, law enforcement observed the Nissan Altima turning onto Saint Frances Drive in Fort Pierce and initiated a traffic stop. After apprehending Daughtry, police officers located a fully loaded Llama Minimax .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun on the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

FBI Miami, Fort Pierce Resident Agency investigated the case, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Fort Pierce Field Office, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fort Pierce Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael D. Porter and Justin Hoover prosecuted the case.

This case stems from Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

In 2017, PSN was reinvigorated as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.