FPPD: Six Arrested on Drug Charges

Fort Pierce - Friday May 12, 2023: Fort Pierce Police Officers arrested six people on drug charges following the execution of a search warrant at a local residence.

FPPD had received numerous complaints about possible drug-related activities taking place at 1719 Party Place in Celebration Pointe. The community asked police to help stop the activity.

After an in-depth investigation, FPPD detectives and officers, the Department's K-9 units and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, ATF, served the warrant on Wednesday afternoon this week.

Fourteen people were detained while officers conducted a thorough search and located narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Six who were arrested and transported to the St. Lucie County Jail.

The six in custody are:



Ernest Antoine Wilder, 39 - possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, sale of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription



Brandi Renee Redding , 41 - possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine, obstruction during a search warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia



41 - possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine, obstruction during a search warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia Keyeon Kirk Daley, 30 - possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana over 20 grams



Keyana Skye Kennedy, 21 - possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription



Shateranee L. Bass, 24 - resisting without violence



Alana Jones, 24 - warrant for driving with license suspended

“This will not be tolerated in our City,” Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney said. “I want to thank our citizens for bringing this to our attention. This is a true example of partnership with the police and the community working together to eradicate a dangerous situation.”

Police says that this is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with further information about possible crimes taking place at the residence at 1719 Party Place is asked to call the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6805 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.