NHC: Reassessment Concludes First Cyclone of 2023 Has Already Happened

NHC /

Miami - Friday May 12, 2023: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has concluded that a subtropical storm that formed in the Atlantic basin off the northeastern U.S. coast in mid-January will be designated as the first cyclone of the 2023 Atlantic season.

The storm didn't last long, and it never made landfall, but circulation within the low pressure system prompted forecasters at the National Hurricane Center to issue a tropical outlook for it on January 16.

An update on the storm issued Thursday by the NHC states - "Through the course of typical re-assessment of weather systems in the National Hurricane Center's (NHC) area of responsibility, NHC hurricane specialists have determined that an area of low pressure that formed off the northeastern coast of the United States in mid-January should be designated as a subtropical storm."

It has not been given a name, but the NHC has given it a system ID which is -AL012023 as its system ID. AL for Atlantic; 01 meaning it is the first cyclone; and 2023 is the year.

"As a result, the next system that forms in 2023 in the Atlantic basin will be designated as AL022023," states the NHC notice, and "if the system begins as a tropical depression, then it would be given the designation 'TROPICAL DEPRESSION TWO', and if it becomes a tropical storm, it would be given the name 'ARLENE'."

NHC says that additional information in support of the subtropical storm designation will be released in "the next few months" in a Tropical Cyclone Report.

The official start of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season is June 1.