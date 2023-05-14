Mattamy Homes Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Tradition

Port St. Lucie - Sunday May 14, 2023: Mattamy Homes, the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Tradition master-planned community.

On April 25, 2003, Tradition’s Town Hall and Town Square were the first buildings to open in the community—setting the stage for what was to become the most transformative project in Port St. Lucie history.

In 2018, Mattamy Homes acquired Tradition from Core Communities, the original developer, with a vision of bringing the community to new heights.

"Tradition is more than just a residential community—it's a way of life," said Dan Grosswald, Mattamy’s Southeast Florida Division President. "We are proud of how Tradition has progressed over the past 20 years."

Over the past five years, Mattamy Homes has brought to life several new neighborhoods including Manderlie, Emery, Telaro and Cadence, with more in the pipeline.

Mattamy has also focused on creating state-of-the-art innovations to enrich the residential experience at Tradition, including the Tradition in Motion (TIM) autonomous shuttle and an e-bike sharing program, which provide easy connectivity between key community destinations. And with Mattamy's involvement, Tradition is poised to continue thriving as a vibrant and welcoming community for years to come.

The developer is currently constructing HEART in the Park, the tallest heart sculpture in the world; Stars & Stripes Park, a brilliant mix of green areas, scenic ponds and themed art installations; the Southern Grove Park & Amphitheater (SoGro), which will host concerts, festivals, dramatic presentations and more; and Tradition Regional Park, a 110-acre park that will feature multi-purpose sports fields, nature trails, observation areas, a canoe and kayak launch, and more.

