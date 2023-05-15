FDOT: Treasure Coast Traffic Report - Monday May 15 through Friday May 19

Treasure Coast - Monday May 15, 2023: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials report.



CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

MARTIN COUNTY

(Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Island, Port Salerno, Rio, Indiantown, Tequesta, Town of Sewall’s Point)

1. State Road 714/SW Martin Highway Widening Project

Description: This 1.127-mile widening project began on August 6, 2021. Project improvements include widening SR 714/SW Martin Highway from a two-lane undivided rural roadway to a four-lane divided urban roadway, widening the bridge over Florida’s Turnpike, constructing seven-foot buffered bike lanes and six-foot sidewalks on both sides of the roadway, and installing signing, signalization, and lighting upgrades.

Cost/Completion: $21.3 million. Completion is expected in fall 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• The eastbound and westbound shoulders on SR 714/SW Martin Highway from SW Martin Downs Boulevard to SW Citrus Boulevard are closed through mid-2024 to facilitate widening activities.

Cyclists and motorists should share the road.

• One lane in either direction of SR 714/SW Martin Highway from Citrus Boulevard to Martin Downs Boulevard may be closed, Sunday, May 14, through Thursday, May 18, between 7 p.m. to 6

a.m., for drainage pipe crossing installation. During this time, intermittent side street closures may occur, and two-way traffic will be maintained by a flagging operation.

• Advanced Notice: Beginning Wednesday night, May 31, southbound Florida’s Turnpike between Becker Road (Exit 138) in St. Lucie County and SR 714/Martin Highway (Exit 133) in Martin

County, will be closed to traffic overnight, 10:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., through Thursday night, June 1 for bridge widening work.

Detour Information:

o Westbound Becker Road traffic will be detoured via the I-95 southbound entrance ramp to SR-706/Indiantown Road.

o The southbound Florida’s Turnpike entrance ramp from SR-714/Martin Highway will not be impacted and will remain accessible during this operation.

• Eastbound and westbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway between SW Citrus Boulevard and SW Leighton Farm Avenue will be closed to traffic overnight, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday, May 14

through Thursday, May 18 for roadway construction and pipe installation work. Sunday, May 21 through Thursday, May 25 will be used as contingency nights if needed.

Small Vehicle Detour Information:

o Small vehicle westbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Leighton Farm Avenue, SW Moore Street, and SW Citrus Boulevard to SR 714/SW Martin Highway.

o Small vehicle eastbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW Moore Street, and SW Leighton Farm Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o South SW Citrus Blvd to east SR 714/SW Martin Highway small vehicle traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Blvd, SW Moore St, and SW Leighton Farm Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Local traffic between SW Citrus Boulevard and SW Leighton Farm Avenue will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

Three or More Axle Truck and Trailer Detour Information:

o Three or more axle truck and trailer eastbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW 96th Street, SR 76/SW Kanner Highway, enter the SR 9/I-95

northbound on ramp from SW Kanner Highway, exit SR 9/I-95 at High Meadows Avenue (Exit 102), High Meadows Avenue to SR 714/SW Martin Highway.

o Three or more axle truck and trailer westbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via High Meadows Avenue, enter the SR 9/I-95 southbound on ramp from High Meadows

Avenue, exit SR 9/I-95 at SR 76/SW Kanner Highway (Exit 101), SW 96th Street, and SW Citrus Boulevard to SR 714/SW Martin Highway.

o Local traffic on SR 714/SW Martin Highway between SW Leighton Farm Avenue and SW Citrus Boulevard will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police

officers. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Florida’s Turnpike Lane Closures Related to Construction:

• Northbound and southbound Florida’s Turnpike/SR 91 at various locations between milepost 133 and milepost 136. Overnight single lane closure, 10:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14, to 5:30 a.m. Monday, May 15. Overnight single lane closures, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, May 15, and nightly through Thursday, May 18. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

2. State Road 76/Kanner Highway Resurfacing Project

Description: This 1.4-mile resurfacing project from north of Cabana Point Circle to SR 5/U.S. 1 in the City of Stuart will began on Monday, July 25, 2022. Project improvements include milling and resurfacing the existing roadway; some minor widening will occur along northbound and southbound SR 76/Kanner Highway; upgrading crosswalks and curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; installing sidewalks, signage and pavement markings; upgrading pedestrian lighting at two signalized intersections at SR 714/Monterey Road and SR 5/U.S. 1; and, upgrading or restoring drainage pipes and replacing sections of the City of Stuart’s watermain at various locations.

Cost/Completion: $5,064,094.62. Completion is expected summer 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• The sidewalk on southbound SR 76/Kanner Highway between SR 5/U.S. 1 and SR 714/Monterey Road is closed through Friday, June 16, to facilitate roadway and drainage work. Pedestrians are

directed to use the signalized crossings at the intersections of SR 714/Monterey Road and SR 5/U.S. 1 to access the sidewalk on northbound SR 76/Kanner Highway.

• One southbound outside lane of SR 76/Kanner Highway from the Monterey Road intersection to SR 5/U.S. 1 may be closed around the clock through Friday, June 16, for drainage, utility,

sidewalk, and lighting work, except during Memorial Day weekend.

• One northbound outside lane of SR 76/Kanner Highway from the parking entrance to Water’s Edge Dermatology south of the Monterrey Road intersection to SE Lonita Street will be closed from

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as needed, through Friday, May 26, for lighting, signalization, and site restoration work.

• Two southbound lanes of SR 76/Kanner Highway from the intersection of Monterey Road to SR 5/U.S. 1 will be closed nightly Monday through Friday, through Friday, June 16, from 8 p.m. to 6:30

a.m. for drainage, utility, sidewalk, and lighting work, except during Memorial Day weekend.

• One northbound inside lane of SR 76/Kanner Highway from SR 5/U.S. 1 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. as needed through Friday, June 16, for signage installation work, except during

Memorial Day weekend.

• Two southbound lanes of SR 76/Kanner Highway from S Manor Drive to SE Seville Street will be closed around-the-clock from 8:30 p.m. Friday night through 6 a.m. Monday morning on the

following dates for drainage work:

o Friday night, May 12 through Monday morning, May 15

o Friday night, May 19 through Monday morning, May 22

• Advanced Notice: Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, southbound SR 76/Kanner Highway at the intersection of SR 5/U.S. 1, will be closed around-the-clock through approximately 6:30 a.m.,

Monday, May 22, for watermain and roadway work. Friday, June 2 through Monday, June 5 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

Detour Information:

o Southbound SR 5/U.S. 1 traffic will be detoured via SR 714/Monterey Road to SR 76/Kanner Highway

o Northbound SR 5/U.S. 1 traffic will be detoured via SR 714/Monterey Road to SR 76/Kanner Highway.

• Advanced Notice: Beginning at 6 p.m., Friday, May 19, the entrance to Poppleton Creek at southbound SR 76/Kanner Highway, will be closed around-the-clock through approximately 10 a.m.,

Friday, June 9, for watermain work. Friday, June 9 through Monday, June 12 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

Detour Information:

o Northbound SR 76/Kanner Highway traffic will be detoured via SR 714/Monterey Road and SW Palm City Road to the Poppleton Creek entrance at SW Riverview Street.

o Southbound SR 76/Kanner Highway traffic will be detoured via SR 5/U.S. 1 and SW Palm City Road to the Poppleton Creek entrance at SW Riverview Street.

o Southbound SR 5/U.S. 1 traffic will be detoured via SW Palm City Road to the Poppleton Creek entrance at SW Riverview Street. For more information, contact Community Outreach

Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.



ST. LUCIE COUNTY

(City of Port St. Lucie, Port St. Lucie, White City, City of Fort Pierce, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, St. Lucie West, Tradition)

3. Kings Highway Widening Project, from South of State Road 70 to North of the I-95 Overpass

Description: Kings Highway / State Road 713 is being widened from south of State Road 70 to north of the I-95 overpass in the City of Ft. Pierce and unincorporated St. Lucie County. The improvements on this 3.417-mile project include: reconstructing the existing two-lane undivided Kings Highway into a newly constructed four‐lane divided roadway, relocating Canal No. 40 and Canal No. 32E to accommodate widening to the west, realigning Kings Highway at the intersection with Okeechobee Road which will improve the existing connection with the Turnpike, replacing existing culverts/swales and installing a closed drainage system and retention ponds, installing a new highway lighting system, and upgrading signalization with vehicle detection devices and ITS cameras.

Cost/Completion: $45.2 million. Completion is expected in spring 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• The speed limit on Kings Highway from south of Okeechobee Road / State Road 70 to north of the I-95 overpass has been temporarily reduced from 50 MPH to 40 MPH. This speed limit

reduction will be in place through the end of the project.

• One lane in either direction of Kings Highway may be intermittently closed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through spring 2023 for roadway work. Two-way traffic will be

maintained by a flag crew. During this time, intermittent side street closures may occur, maintaining two-way traffic at all times.

• Northbound Kings Highway at the Orange Avenue intersection is reduced to one lane in each direction through spring 2023, temporarily removing the designated turning lanes, to facilitate

roadway reconstruction.

• Traffic on Kings Highway between the State Road 70/Okeechobee Road intersection and to just past the I-95 overpass was shifted to the newly constructed lanes, to allow for median

construction through spring 2023. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction.

• One lane in either direction of Kings Highway from south of Okeechobee Road to north of the I-95 overpass may be shifted to the inside or outside lane, Monday through Sunday, from 6 a.m.

to 4 p.m. through spring 2023 for roadway work.

• One lane in either direction of Kings Highway from Okeechobee Road to north of the I-95 bridge may be closed intermittently Monday, May 15 through Thursday, May 18, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

for roadway work. Traffic will be maintained by a flag crew.

• One lane in either direction of Kings Highway from Okeechobee Road to north of the I-95 bridge may be closed nightly Sunday, May 14 through Thursday, May 18, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for

maintenance of traffic control work.

• One lane in either direction of Orange Avenue from just west of Kings Highway to just east of Kings Highway may be closed nightly Sunday, May 14 through Thursday, May 18, from 8 p.m. to 6

a.m. for drainage work. Traffic will be maintained by a flag crew.

• Orange Avenue at Kings Highway and the northbound and southbound off-ramps to westbound Orange Avenue, may be closed nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, through

Thursday, May 25, for traffic shift operations.

Detour Information:

o Westbound Orange Avenue traffic will be detoured via S Jenkins Road, Graham Road, Kings Highway, Picos Road, and S Rock Road to Orange Avenue.

o Eastbound Orange Avenue traffic will be detoured via Rock Road, Picos Road, Kings Highway, Graham Road, and S Jenkins Road to Orange Avenue.

o I-95 to westbound Orange Avenue traffic will be detoured to the eastbound Orange Avenue off-ramps and directed to follow detour signage.

o Once the traffic shift is completed, one outside lane of traffic in each direction of Kings Highway will be open on the new roadway. Please see flyer attached. For more information, contact

Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

4. SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard Widening Project, from South of SW Alcantarra Boulevard to South of SW Darwin Boulevard

Description: Construction on this 0.713-mile widening project began on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the City of Port St. Lucie. The City of Port St. Lucie, as Project Sponsor, requested the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District Four design and construct this project through application to the St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization and City of Port St. Lucie Resolution 18-R42. Project improvements include widening SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard from a two-lane undivided roadway to a four-lane divided roadway, installing three new signalized intersections with mast arms at SW Alcantarra Boulevard, SW Tulip Boulevard, and SW Tunis Boulevard, adding a right turn lane on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard’s north approach to SW Alcantarra Boulevard, constructing an 18’ wide raised median with curb and gutter, upgrading crosswalks and curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, constructing 8’-10’ wide sidewalks on both sides of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard for pedestrian and bicycle use, and 6’ wide sidewalks on side streets, installing a new closed drainage system, signing, pavement markings, signalization, and lighting upgrades, and landscaping for the median including trees, irrigation and stamped concrete.

Cost/Completion: $11,570,179. Completion is expected summer 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• All lanes are open. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

City of Port St. Lucie project/adjacent to project corridor:

The Port St. Lucie Boulevard South Project Segment 3, managed by the City of Port St. Lucie, is reconstructing approximately 0.7 miles of the existing four-lane roadway from SW Gatlin Boulevard to SW Darwin Boulevard and a portion of SW Darwin Boulevard through Winter 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• Speed limit lowered to 30 mph for the duration of the construction project.

• Closure of existing median openings at both SW Yale Street and SW Cairo Avenue.

• One northbound through lane will be eliminated on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard north of SW Aurelia Avenue to Gatlin Boulevard, leaving one through lane and one dedicated left turn lane onto

westbound Gatlin Boulevard. For more information about the City of Port St. Lucie’s Segment 3 Project, contact Beth Zsoka, Project Public Information Specialist at 772-871-5176.

5. St. Lucie West Boulevard Widening Project, from Commerce Center Drive to Peacock Boulevard

Description: This 1.814-mile widening project began on Monday, January 24, 2022, in the City of Port St. Lucie. The City of Port St. Lucie, as Project Sponsor, requested the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District Four design and construct this project through application to the St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization and City of Port St. Lucie Resolution 20-R75. Project improvements include constructing a new 3-lane eastbound bridge over I-95, separated 10-feet from the existing bridge; widening St. Lucie West Boulevard to accommodate two (2) eastbound and westbound travel lanes, with a third eastbound lane between the I-95 southbound and northbound ramps, two (2) eastbound left turn lanes at the I-95 northbound on ramp, two (2) westbound right turn lanes at the I-95 northbound on ramp; reconstructing/widening the I-95 ramps; connecting the existing St. Lucie West Boulevard roadway to the new eastbound bridge from the east and west directions; constructing 7-foot buffered bike lanes/paved shoulder and 5-foot to 6-foot wide sidewalks on both sides of the roadway; constructing a 22-foot to 40-foot lane-line to lane-line curbed median with curb and gutter; installing fencing retrofits on the north side of the existing bridge, and new railing on the eastbound bridge; and, installing new traffic signals with enhanced synchronization and timing at I-95 ramps.

Cost/Completion: $15,518,729. Completion is expected fall 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• The eastbound lane of St. Lucie West Boulevard from the I-95 northbound off-ramp intersection to Peacock Boulevard was shifted 3-feet to the north to facilitate roadway construction through

June 2023.

• Eastbound St. Lucie West Boulevard to southbound I-95 traffic is shifted to the newly paved temporary on-ramp through June 2023 to facilitate roadway construction.

• Eastbound and westbound traffic on St. Lucie West Boulevard just west of I-95 near the southbound entrance and exit ramps is shifted to the north through June 2023.

• The eastbound lane of St. Lucie West Boulevard just west of the I-95 northbound entrance and exit ramps will be shifted to the south through June 2023.

• The bike lane and shoulder along eastbound St. Lucie West Boulevard are closed through spring 2023. The asphalt pathway along westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard will be open and can be

used by bicycles.

• Traffic on the northbound I-95 entrance ramp was shifted to the inside (left) lane from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard to facilitate roadway construction operations through May 2023. The

free-flowing right turn lane from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard onto the northbound I-95 on-ramp was eliminated. A new right turn lane from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard onto

the northbound I-95 entrance ramp was added, and motorists will stop at the signal before turning onto the ramp.

• Traffic on the northbound I-95 exit ramp to St. Lucie West Boulevard was shifted to the outside (right) lanes to facilitate roadway construction operations through June 2023.

• Traffic on the southbound I-95 exit ramp to St. Lucie West Boulevard is shifted to the outside (right) lane to facilitate roadway construction activities through June 2023.

• Intermittent shoulder closures may occur Monday through Friday, through May 2023, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for road work at the following locations:

o Northbound and southbound I-95 mainline from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass

o All I-95 entrance and exit ramps at St. Lucie West Boulevard

o Eastbound and westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard from Champions Way to SW Peacock Boulevard

• One lane in either direction of St. Lucie West Boulevard between Champions Way and SW Peacock Boulevard may be intermittently closed nightly Monday through Friday, through June 2023,

from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway work. A flagging operation will be in place to help direct traffic.

• One northbound and southbound lane of I-95 may be intermittently closed from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass Monday through Friday, through June 2023, from

7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for bridge work and deliveries.

• One northbound and southbound lane of I-95 may be intermittently closed from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass Monday through Friday, through June 2023, from

8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for bridge work and material deliveries. No more than one lane will be closed at a time in either direction of I-95.

• Two southbound and northbound lanes of I-95 from one mile south to one mile north of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass may be intermittently closed Monday through Friday, through

June 2023, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for bridge work. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

6. State Road 716/Port St. Lucie Boulevard Over Long Creek & N. Fork of the St. Lucie River Bridge Rehabilitation Project

Description: This 0.3-mile bridge rehabilitation project began on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in the City of Port St. Lucie. Project improvements include removing the existing deteriorated east and west seawalls (concrete caps and steel sheet piles) and replacing with rubble riprap slope protection and repairing the existing spalls in the concrete piles and concrete beams at various locations.

Cost/Completion: $1,436,682. Completion is expected winter 2022.

Traffic Impact:

• All lanes are open. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

7. State Road 9/I-95 Northbound and Southbound Off-Ramps at Gatlin Boulevard Roadway Improvements Project

Description: This 1.4-mile roadway improvements project began on Friday, June 10, 2022. Project improvements include widening southbound I-95 to provide a 12-foot auxiliary lane and a 12-foot shoulder (10-feet paved); widening I-95 southbound Gatlin Boulevard off-ramp for the addition of a right-turn lane and a left-turn lane; widening the inside of the I-95 northbound Gatlin Boulevard off-ramp to provide three (3) left-turn lanes; widening eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard to provide three 15-foot left-turn lanes; modifying drainage to an open system with dry ponds; installing one cantilever sign structure at the southbound I-95 off-ramp; and adding new signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $4,627,785.77. Completion is anticipated fall 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• The outside or inside ramp lane of the northbound I-95 to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard exit ramps may be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through May

2023, for roadway work.

• The outside or inside ramp lane of the northbound I-95 to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard exit ramps may be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through May

2023, for roadway work.

• The outside shoulder of the southbound I-95 to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard exit ramp is closed around-the-clock through May 2023 to facilitate roadway work.

• One westbound outside lane of Gatlin Boulevard from just west of the I-95 northbound on-ramp entrance to just east of the overpass is closed around-the-clock through May 2023, for roadway

work.

• One lane in each direction of Gatlin Boulevard from just east and west of the northbound and southbound I-95 off-ramps at Gatlin Boulevard may be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday

through Friday, through May 2023, for clearing and grubbing, and sidewalk work. During this time, sections of the sidewalks will be closed, and pedestrian detours will be in place.

• One southbound lane of I-95 from just before and at the off-ramp to Gatlin Boulevard may be closed nightly, Sunday through Thursday, through May 2023, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., for sign

installation. Traffic on the outside lane will be temporarily shifted to the left during the lane closure. FHP will be onsite to assist motorists.

• Southbound I-95 to the eastbound/westbound exit ramp to Gatlin Boulevard may be closed nightly, 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, through Thursday, May 26, for barrier wall

construction. Tuesday, May 30 through Thursday, June 2 may be used as contingency nights if needed. During the closure, motorists will be detoured via southbound I-95 to the Crosstown

Parkway exit ramp (Exit 120), then turn right onto Crosstown Parkway, turn left onto SW Village Parkway to Gatlin Boulevard. Signage will be in place to assist motorists. For more information,

contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

8. State Road 9/I-95 Northbound and Southbound Off-Ramps at Midway Road Improvements Project

Description: This roadway improvements project began on November 10, 2022. The project improvements consist of adding a second left-turn lane to both the SR 9/I-95 northbound and southbound off-ramps at Midway Road (Exit 126); widening and repaving the existing SR 9/I-95 off-ramps; upgrading traffic signals with new mast arm poles and improving signalization timing and alignment; implementing Wrong Way Driving Countermeasure Systems; and upgrading existing highway lighting along with implementation of new signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $2.6 million. Completion is anticipated summer 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• Traffic on the I-95 northbound off-ramp to Midway Road is shifted to the two left lanes to facilitate roadway construction activities through June 2023. Motorists can turn left onto westbound

Midway Road or turn right onto eastbound Midway Road at the traffic signal.

• Traffic on the I-95 southbound off-ramp to Midway Road is shifted to the left two lanes to facilitate roadway construction activities through June 2023. Motorists can turn left onto eastbound

Midway Road or turn right onto westbound Midway Road at the traffic signal. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

9. State Road 615/North 25th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Roadway Improvements Project

Description: This project began on April 17, 2023. Project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway; installing 6-foot buffered bicycle lanes; upgrading pedestrian lighting at the intersection of Juanita Avenue and St. Lucie Boulevard; upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; upgrading guardrail connections to the existing bridge railings; and upgrading signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $2.5 million. Completion is anticipated late 2023.

Traffic Impacts:

• One northbound outside/right lane of SR 615/North 25th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from north of Ave Q to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through

Friday, through Friday, May 26, for silt fence/inlet protection installation, demolition of sections of the sidewalk and ramps, and lighting work.

• One southbound outside/right lane of SR 615/North 25th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from north of Ave Q to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through

Friday, through Friday, May 26, for silt fence/inlet protection installation, demolition of sections of the sidewalk and ramps, and lighting work. For more information, contact Community

Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

10. State Road (SR) A1A North Causeway Over the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) Bridge Replacement Project

Description: This project began May 1, 2023. The SR A1A North Causeway Over the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) Bridge Replacement project improvements consist of constructing a new high-level fixed bridge connected directly to SR-5/US-1 going over the Florida East Coast (FEC) Railroad, Old Dixie Highway, and the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) featuring: one 12-foot travel lane in each direction, navigational clearances of 85 feet vertical and 125 feet horizontal at the waterway channel; installing a barrier-protected 8-foot sidewalk on the south side of the bridge and a barrier-protected 12-foot shared use path on the north side of the bridge; installing 7-foot buffered bicycle lanes within the shoulders on both sides of SR-A1A; constructing a 12-foot shared-use path along Old Dixie Highway to provide connectivity to the East Coast Greenway; building an observation deck beneath the west side of the new bridge structure; constructing a new access road under the bridge to businesses east of the FEC Railroad; extending Juanita Avenue from SR-5/US-1 to Old Dixie Highway; and connecting SR-5/US-1 and Old Dixie Highway along Sunny Lane.

Cost/Completion: $111.5 million. Completion is anticipated late 2027.

Traffic Impacts:

• The eastbound shoulder of SR A1A from the east side North Causeway Bridge to west of Little Jim Bridge, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, May

15 through Friday, June 2, for clearing and grubbing, erosion control, sheet pile wall installation and temporary roadway widening work.

• One northbound lane of Old Dixie Highway between Juanita Avenue and SR A1A will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, for temporary roadway widening

work. A flagging operation will be in place to assist motorists.

• One eastbound lane of SR A1A from Old Dixie Highway to just west of the eastbound bridge approach will be intermittently closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, May 15 and Tuesday, May 16

for clearing and grubbing work. A flagging operation will be in place to assist motorists.

• One westbound lane of SR A1A from approximately 150 east of the North Causeway Island Boat Ramp to the east end of the North Causeway Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17 through Friday, May 19, for restriping the roadway. A flagging operation will be in place assist motorists.

• Advanced Notice:

o One lane in either direction of the SR A1A North Causeway Bridge will be intermittently closed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26,

for routine maintenance. One lane will be closed at a time. A flagging operation will be in place to assist motorists.

o One lane in either direction of the SR A1A North Causeway Bridge will be intermittently closed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2,

for routine maintenance. One lane will be closed at a time. A flagging operation will be in place to assist motorists.

o One lane in either direction of the SR A1A North Causeway Bridge will be intermittently closed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 23, for

routine maintenance. One lane will be closed at a time. A flagging operation will be in place to assist motorists. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist

Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

(City of Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, Sebastian, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, City of Fellsmere)

11. State Road A1A and SR 5/U.S. 1 Roadway Improvements Project

Description: This roadway improvements project began August 26, 2022. The SR A1A from south of Jasmine Lane to north of SR 60/Beachland Boulevard project improvements consist of repaving and restriping the existing asphalt pavement; widening the roadway to accommodate a 7-foot buffered bicycle lane; constructing a 6-foot sidewalk on the east side (northbound direction); upgrading drainage, signage and pavement markings; upgrading existing curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; adding two signalized pedestrian mid-block crossings at Iris Lane and Dahlia Lane; and, upgrading pedestrian signal and lighting at the intersection of SR A1A and SR 60/Beachland Boulevard. SR A1A and SR 5/U.S. 1 turn lanes project improvements consist of constructing a southbound right turn lane at the intersection of SR 5/US 1 and 8th Street; extending the southbound right turn lane at the intersections of SR A1A and the 17th Street Causeway and SR A1A and SR 60/Beachland Boulevard; and upgrading existing drainage.

Cost/Completion: $5.6 million. Completion is anticipated fall 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• The northbound shoulder of SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will be closed around-the-clock through May 2023, for drainage and other construction activity work.

• The northbound lane of SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will be closed 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through May 2023, for deliveries and road widening

activities. Flagging operations will be in place to direct motorists.

• The outside southbound lane of SR 5/U.S. 1 from 10th Street to 8th Street and the SR 5/U.S. 1 access onto westbound 8th Street will be closed around-the-clock beginning at 8 a.m., Monday,

May 8, through 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, for drainage work and construction of a dedicated right-turn lane at the intersection of SR 5/U.S. 1 and 8th Street. Motorists on SR 5/U.S. 1 can make

a right turn onto westbound 8th Street at the traffic signal. One southbound SR 5/U.S.1 through lane will remain open to traffic at all times. Access to properties will be maintained. For more

information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

12. State Road 510/Wabasso Beach Road Bridge Railing Safety Improvements Project

Description: This bridge railing safety improvements project began March 31, 2023. The project improvements consist of installing pedestrian/bicycle railing on the north and south sides of the existing SR 510/Wabasso Beach Road bridge.

Cost/Completion: $1.4 million. Completion anticipated fall 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• One westbound lane of SR 510/Wabasso Beach Road from the east side of the bridge to the west side of the bridge will be closed nightly Monday through Thursday, through May 2023, from 6

p.m. to 7 a.m. to replace the pedestrian/bicycle bridge railing. A temporary traffic signal will be in place to direct motorists. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist

Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

13. State Road 656/17th Street East End of Bridge Rehabilitation and Improvements Project

Description: Construction is anticipated to begin in May 2023. The project improvements consist of replacement of the eastern 400 feet of the existing bridge; sealing the full length of the existing bridge deck surface; and upgrading signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $22.3 million. Completion anticipated summer 2028.

Virtual Public Meeting and In-Person Construction Open House: A Virtual Public Meeting and In-Person Construction Open House will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Please see below and the flyer attached for more information.

• The Virtual Public Meeting will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Use the following link to register: https://bit.ly/3KQiosM or dial (415) 655-0060, Access Code: 318-068-318 to join the

meeting. A brief presentation followed by questions and comments will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and again from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Please note questions and comments may be

submitted via the online chat for the project team to address directly.

• The In-Person Construction Open House will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Vero Beach City Hall, Council Chambers, located at 1053 20th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960. This

meeting will have an informal open house format, with project representatives available to answer questions and address comments at any time during the meeting. For more information,

contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

MAINTENANCE, UTILITY, PERMIT & ADDITIONAL AGENCY PROJECTS

MARTIN COUNTY

(Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Island, Port Salerno, Port Mayaca, Rio, Indiantown, Tequesta, Town of Sewall’s Point)

JENSEN BEACH:

Northbound U.S. 1 between NW Sunset Boulevard and NW Goldenrod Road, in Jensen Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, contact Mike Dexter at 772-251-8210.

Northbound U.S. 1 between NW Sunset Boulevard and NW Goldenrod Road, in Jensen Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for asphalt installation. For more information, contact Mike Dexter at 772-251-8210.

STUART:

Northbound and southbound SW Kanner Highway between SW Locks Road and SW Tropical Avenue, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Wednesday, May 31, 2 of 4 lanes intermittently closed, for construction of additional turn lanes and new sidewalk. During this time, the sidewalk along southbound SW Kanner Highway will be closed and pedestrian detours will be in place. For more information, contact Ted Hojara at 561-373-0602.

Northbound and southbound U.S. 1 between SE Village Road and SE Mariner Sands Drive, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19,1 of 3 lanes closed, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Southbound U.S. 1 between SE Luckhardt Street and SE Monterey Road, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19,1 of 3 lanes closed, for FP&L utility pole removal. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Southbound U.S. 1 between NW Goldenrod Road and NW River Shores Boulevard, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19,1 of 3 lanes closed, for FP&L utility pole removal. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound U.S. 1 between Lillian Court and SE Emerald Lakes Way, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19,1 of 3 lanes closed, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Southbound U.S. 1 between SE Casa Avenue to SE Luckhardt Street, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 1 through Friday, June 9, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, contact Mario Sagastume at 703)-929-2256

BRIGHTLINE

Jensen Beach – Riverview Drive. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit Riverview Drive. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Jensen Beach – Skyline Drive. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit Skyline Drive. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Jensen Beach – NE Jensen Beach Boulevard. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NE Jensen Beach Boulevard. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Jensen Beach – NE Dixie Highway. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NE Dixie Highway. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Jensen Beach – Railroad Crossing at Jensen Beach Boulevard. Continuous alternating lane closures at roundabout, 7 a.m., Monday, May 15 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 26.

Detour Information:

• Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to follow detour routes, which will vary based on specific lane closures. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Stuart – Alice Street. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NW Alice Street. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Stuart – NW Fern Street. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NW Fern Street. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Stuart – West of SE Dixie Highway/A1A between SE Decker Avenue and SE Monterey Road. Daytime southbound shoulder closures for concrete pouring, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Stuart – Railroad Crossing at Colorado Avenue. Full closure of Colorado Avenue/SW Ocean Boulevard roundabout 7 a.m., Tuesday, May 30 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 9.

Detour Information:

• Northbound Colorado Avenue traffic will be directed to travel west on 5th Street, to Camden Avenue, travel north on Camden Avenue to Dixie Highway, travel north on Dixie Highway to St.

Lucie Avenue and travel east on St. Lucie Avenue to Osceola Street.

• Southbound Colorado Avenue traffic will be directed to travel west on Seminole Street to St. Lucie Avenue, travel west on St. Lucie Avenue to Akron Avenue, travel south on Akron Avenue to 5th

Street, travel east on 5th Street to Camden Avenue and travel south on Camden Avenue to 6th Street.

• Eastbound SE Ocean Avenue traffic will be directed to travel north on Old Dixie Highway to St. Lucie Avenue and travel east on St. Lucie Avenue to Osceola Street.

• Westbound SE Ocean Avenue traffic will be directed to travel north on Denver Avenue to Osceola Street, travel west on Osceola Street to Colorado Avenue, travel north on Colorado Avenue,

Seminole Street, travel west on Seminole Street to St. Lucie Avenue and travel west on St. Lucie Avenue to Akron Avenue. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

St. Lucie River Railroad Bridge Rehabilitation

Full bridge closure until 6 a.m., Monday, May 22.

• Drawbridge to remain in the down position; no boat passage for vessels requiring an opening of the drawbridge. Vessels able to pass without an opening may do so at any time. Exercise

caution.

• Brightline crews will work 24/7. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Overnight bridge closures: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, May 22 to Monday, May 29.

• Drawbridge to remain in the down position overnight; no boat passage for vessels requiring an opening of the drawbridge. Vessels able to pass without an opening may do so at any time.

Exercise caution.

• Bridge will remain in the up (open) position from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

• Normal operations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Drawbridge returns to full normal operations 6 a.m., Monday, May 29. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

(City of Port St. Lucie, Port St. Lucie, White City, City of Fort Pierce, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, St. Lucie West, Tradition)

CITY OF PORT ST. LUCIE:

Northbound and southbound U.S. 1 between Savanna Club Boulevard and Jennings Road, in the City of Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19 up to 2 of 6 lanes and/or turn lanes closed intermittently for median excavation for landscaping work. For more information, contact Contractor: Lisandro Iglesias at 786-519-5807, or CEI Marcelo Dimitriou at 772-979-0082.

Northbound and southbound SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard between SE Midport Road and SE Shipping Road, in the City of Port St. Lucie, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 7 through Tuesday, May 16, up to 2 of 6 lanes closed, for milling and resurfacing work. For more information, contact Brett Smith at 407-557-1007.

FORT PIERCE:

Southbound U.S. 1 between Avenue H and Avenue O, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for water main replacement and directional boring work. The work be performed in sections through the project corridor. Only one section will be closed at a time. For more information, please John Biggs at 772-466-1600 ext. 3474.

Northbound and southbound Johnston Road between Indrio Road and Oak Bridge Court, in Fort Pierce, around-the-clock beginning at 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday May 15 through Friday May 26, for culvert removal and roadway restoration work. Northbound and southbound traffic to be detoured east of Johnston Road to Emerson Avenue. All northbound commercial traffic will be detoured east passed Johnston Road to Emerson Avenue, northbound to Oslo Road, west on Oslo Road towards 43rd Avenue SW and ends at the intersection of Oslo Road and 43rd Avenue SW. All southbound commercial traffic will be detoured east on Oslo Road from 43rd Avenue SW, south on Emerson Avenue, west on Indrio Road and end the detour at the intersection of Johnston Road and Indrio Road. For more information, contact Jose Reid at 305-481-6235.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

(City of Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, City of Sebastian, Sebastian, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, Orchid Island, City of Fellsmere)

INDIAN RIVER SHORES:

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Turtle Beach Road and Palm Island Lane, in Indian River Shores, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

VERO BEACH:

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 58th Avenue and 66th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 15th, through Friday, May 19th, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 58th Avenue and 66th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, 2 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. Officers will be present to assist with the safe transition into 1 lane. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR 5 between Grand Harbor Boulevard and 57th Street, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility pole operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Beachcomber Lane and John Island Drive, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound U.S. 1 between 61st Place and 57th Street, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility pole operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound U.S. 1 between 57th Street and Antilles Lane, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility pole operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 32nd Avenue and 22nd Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 32nd Avenue and 22nd Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, 2 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. Officers will be present to assist with the safe transition into 1 lane. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound U.S. 1 between 65th Street and 69th Street, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility pole operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound U.S.1 between the Brevard County/Indian River County line and the Indian River County/St. Lucie County line, in Vero Beach, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, March 13 through Wednesday, May 31, 1 of 2 lanes closed or shoulder closed, for tree work. The work be performed in sections through the project corridor. For more information, contact Max Deazle at 904-607-8848.

Eastbound and westbound 69th Street between Old Dixie Highway and SR 5/U.S. 1, in Vero Beach, 7 a.m. Monday, April 24 through 5 p.m., Friday, May 26, all lanes closed, for roadway construction and drainage work. Southbound Old Dixie Highway to westbound 69th Street motorists will be detoured via 65th Street and 58th Street to 69th Street. Eastbound 69th Street motorists will be detoured via 58th Avenue, 65th Avenue, and Old Dixie Highway to 69th Street. Westbound 69th Street motorists to Old Dixie Highway will be detoured via U.S. 1 and 65th Street to Old Dixie Highway. Northbound U.S. 1 to Old Dixie Highway motorists will be detoured via 58th Street to Old Dixie Highway. Southbound 58th Avenue to westbound 69th Street will be detoured via 65th Street, and 66th Avenue to 69th Street. Southbound 66th Street t0 69th Street motorists will be detoured via 65th Street, and 58th Avenue to 69th Street. For more information, contact Jordan Rose at 772-643-1100.

Northbound SR 5/U.S. 1 at 69th Street, in Vero Beach, around-the-clock from 7 a.m. Monday, April 24 through 5 p.m. Friday, May 26, 1 left turn lane of 3 lanes closed, for roadway construction and drainage work. For more information, contact Jordan Rose at 772-643-1100.

Eastbound and westbound 17th Street just west of Highway A1A, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday, May 15 through Tuesday, May 16, 1 of 2 lanes closed as needed, for pole removal. For more information, contact Jeff Sverdahl 386-310-9255.

For around-the-clock, real-time, I-95 traffic information, visit www.fl511.com.

For updated lane closure information, please refer to www.d4fdot.com.

Learn more about FDOT at: www.fdot.gov.