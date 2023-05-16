Fort Pierce Man Shot and Killed

Fort Pierce - Tuesday May 16, 2023: Fort Pierce Police are investigating the shooting death of a man who was shot during what police say was a "disturbance."

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Emmanuel Preston Knight.

It happened late Monday morning in the 600 block of South 12th Street. Fort Pierce police got the call at 11:49 a.m. At the scene they found Knight suffering from a gunshot wound. St. Lucie County Fire Rescue rushed him to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.'

Fort Pierce Police say this is an active ongoing investigation and they are asking anyone with any information about the shooting to contact Detective Kevin Mohamed at 772-467-6905, 772-979-1451 or kmohamed@fppd.org.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS (8477).