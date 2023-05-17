Brightline Orlando Tickets Now On Sale; for Holiday Travel Only, Starting with Labor Day on September 4th

Florida - Wednesday May 17, 2023: You can now buy a ticket to ride Brightline's highspeed rail service from Miami to Orlando on a limited basis. Tickets are now available for travel on September 4th, Labor Day, and on each of the subsequent 2023 holidays, through the end of this year.

As of 6 a.m., Wednesday May 17, Brightline holiday travel tickets went on sale at gobrightline.com.

SMART fares start at $79 for adults and $39 for kids.

“While we are finalizing an official launch date, guests can now book travel for Labor Day, Halloween and holidays through the new year," said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “Brightline guests and the travel market have spoken loudly, and we want to respond by opening ticket sales from late summer through the beginning of next year,”

Tickets to Orlando can be booked for travel from any of Brightline's current south Florida stops which are Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach. Tickets can also be purchased for travel south from Orlando to any of those Brightline stations.

SMART service offers a comfortable business-class option onboard in hand-stitched leather seats, complimentary Starlink WiFi, multiple power and USB outlets and an array of food and beverages available for purchase. Groups of 4+ automatically save an additional 25 percent on SMART fares.

One-way PREMIUM fares start at $149, a first class experience with added amenities including a dedicated PREMIUM lounge, priority boarding, checked luggage, and complimentary snacks and beverages throughout the journey.

Tickets for regularly scheduled daily service to and from Orlando are not on sale now, only holiday service from the Labor Day holiday until the New Year holiday.

The official opening date and inaugural service launch is expected "by late summer", says Brightline, after the completion of all required testing.

To learn when non-holiday tickets will be available, and when the inaugural first run to Orlando will occur, passengers can sign up for Brightline emails on gobrightline.com.

Brightline 130 MPH Sizzle.mp4

WHAT IS THE NEW TRAIN SCHEDULE?

The complete new train schedule between Miami and Orlando can be viewed by visiting gobrightline.com.

When regular daily service is launched it will include 16 daily round trips with hourly departures between Miami and Orlando. Regular service from Orlando to Miami will stop at all Brightline stations including West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Aventura.

Additional dedicated trains will continue to serve commuters and the South Florida region between Miami and West Palm Beach with early morning departures at 5:00 a.m. from West Palm Beach and late night departures until 12:45 a.m. out of Miami.

BRIGHTLINE FOR BUSINESS

Brightline for Business is offering an introductory promotion providing a limited time exclusive offer for travel between Orlando and South Florida. To learn more visit Brightline for Business.

THE ORLANDO STATION

Unveiled for the first time last month, the new Brightline Orlando Station is meticulously designed and built through the lens of today’s modern traveler. The 37,350 square foot station is located in Orlando International Airport’s new Train Station facility adjacent to Terminal C.

The Train Station connects directly to the airport’s Parking Garage C, which will have more than 350 parking spaces branded for Brightline guests. The Train Station provides direct access to the other airport terminals A and B via the airport Terminal Link (automated people mover) in under five minutes.