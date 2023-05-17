Brightline Ramps Up High Speed Train Testing Ahead of Orlando Service Launch

Treasure Coast - Wednesday May 17, 2023: Brightline is ramping up train testing between Orlando and West Palm Beach ahead of the launch of passenger service to Orlando.

Active testing, listed below, is scheduled to occur through May, June and July. Schedules are subject to change.

In the north-south corridor between Cocoa and West Palm Beach trains will test in phases up to 110 mph impacting multiple railroad crossings at a time. From Cocoa to Orlando International Airport, test trains will continue running up to 125 mph along the Beachline Expressway/SR 528.

The ongoing preparations for the opening to Orlando include continued work on integrating the new second railroad track Brightline's trains will run on, and commissioning the new rail signal system, as well as train and brake testing at higher speeds.

Flaggers will be present at railroad crossings where ACTIVE high-speed testing is under way and Brightline is working closely with local law enforcement agencies in testing areas.

The ongoing work will cause additional wait times at railroad crossings.

Pedestrians, motorists, and cyclists:



Stay alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings

Be aware that once the second track is commissioned, rail traffic could run on BOTH tracks in either direction

Failure to follow the law could result in fines, points on your license or loss of life

Safety reminders:



Stay off the tracks and don’t stop on the tracks

Never go around crossing gates

Don’t try to beat a train

Only cross the tracks at a designated crossing

Look, Listen, Live

The public is encouraged to sign up for Brightline text alert updates for the latest information on high-speed testing schedules in their area: Text “RR110” to 888-384-0037.

Indian River County

Continuous flagging operations and train testing up to 79 MPH

Daytime testing through 11 miles and 13 railroad crossings (listed below), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 17 through Friday, May 19.

Additional testing is expected in June and July. Further details on dates and locations to follow.

Grade Crossing in Indian River County that will be impacted:



Holly St.

Roseland Rd. (SR 514)

Main St.

Sebastian Blvd. (CR 512 WB)

Fellsmere Rd. (CR 512 EB)

Old Dixie Hwy.

Schumann Dr.

99th St. (Vickers Rd.)

Barber St. / Stratton St.

Wabasso Rd. (CR 510)

77th St. (Hobart Rd.)

69th St. (N Winter Beach Rd.)

S Winter Beach Rd. /65th St. (CR 632)

St. Lucie and Martin Counties

Continuous flagging operations and train testing up to 110 MPH

Daytime testing through 22 miles and 14 railroad crossings, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 31 through Sunday, June 4.

Flaggers will not be present at these crossings.

Additional testing is expected in June and July. Further details on dates and locations to follow.

St. Lucie County



Midway Rd. (CR 712)

Walton Rd.

Riverview Dr.

*NOTE: High speed testing will NOT occur through the nine crossings between Jensen Beach Blvd./SR 707A and Monterey Rd. Those crossing are in italics below.

Martin County



County Line Rd.

Skyline Drive (CR 722)

NE 1st St./Pitchford Landing

Jensen Beach Blvd. (SR 707A)

Palmetto Ave.

SR A1A/ DR 707

NE Alice St.

Fern St.

Second St.

Colorado Ave. (SR 76/ SR 10)

Pinewood (MLK JR/ SR 10)

Florida St.

SR A1A

Monterey Rd.

Indian St. (SR A1A)

Seaward St.

Salerno Rd. (CR 722)

Broward Ave.

Cove Rd. (SR A1A)

SR A1A

Orange and Brevard Counties

East/West Corridor from Orlando International Airport to Cocoa along SR 528/Beachline Expressway - train testing up to 125 mph

Ongoing nighttime testing, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July.

No public grade crossings.

Brevard County - Cocoa to Micco

Train testing up to 110 mph

High speed testing is expected in June and July. Further details on dates and locations to follow.

The public is encouraged to help spread the message of rail safety by downloading Brightline safety messages below and sharing them on your social media channels.